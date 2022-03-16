Body wrapped in tarp, stuffed in toolbox found dumped in Polk County

Investigators said a body was found inside a tool box on the side of a Polk County road.

The body was discovered by crews doing work along Esom Hill Road. The crews told investigators they spotted a toolbox on the side of the road and went to investigate.

One of the workers opened the box and at first thought there was a mannequin inside it. They quickly realized what they were looking at and called 911.

Those who live in the area believe the body hasn’t been there too long.

"We drove down the road on the golf cart Saturday and we didn’t see anything, no cans no nothing they come by yesterday and seen it sitting on the side of the road," said Crick Fincher, who lives nearby.

Investigators said the body was found wrapped in a tarp inside that box.

The body has been sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Lab for an autopsy. They will determine the identity, cause and manner of death.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

Advertisement

_____