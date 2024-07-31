Boater goes missing on Chattahoochee River, search underway

article

Crews are searching for a boater who went missing while on the Chattahoochee River on Tuesday night.

Officials with Heard County Fire & Emergency Services say they are working with local and state agencies on the search operation.

According to officials, the boater went missing around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

The search is currently centered around a boat ramp on Glover Road. The boat ramp has been closed to the public while the search is ongoing.

Officials are asking the public to avoid the area during the operation.

The identity of the boater has not been released.