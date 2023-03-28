Board could decide fate of Gwinnett County superintendent

article

A "Special Called Meeting" of the Gwinnett County Board of Education may decide the fate of school superintendent Dr. Calvin J. Watts.

A spokesperson for the board says they will meet for an executive session at 5 p.m., Tuesday which is done behind closed doors. During that time, student discipline cases will be discussed among other legal matters.

The board then will openly discuss Dr. Watts’ contract renewal. It is a possible a decision will be made at the end of the meeting.

The meeting will be streamed live on the Gwinnett County Public Schools website.

Gwinnett County Public Schools is the largest school district in Georgia.

Who is Dr. Calvin J. Watts?

Dr. Watts has been the superintendent of Gwinnett County schools since the summer of 2021.

He grew up outside of Seattle and relocated to the Southeast early in his career. He referred to Gwinnett County Schools as "the place I grew up professionally."

Watts spent 13 years at GCPS, most recently serving as assistant superintendent of school improvement and operations. Prior to being named Gwinnett County superintendent, he spent six years at the Kent School District in Washington state, managing a system of 26,500 students, 3,600 employees, and a budget of about $450 million.

Watts took over a district of more than 177,000 students and a $2.346 billion budget in FY2021.

His tenure as superintendent got off to a rocky start as debate about the requirement of face masks in schools and critical race theory dominate the discussion.

Dr. Calvin J. Watts steps down from board

In May 2022, Dr. Watts joined the nine-member Board of Directors for Cognia, a non-profit, non-governmental organization that accredits primary and secondary schools.

Parents in the district raised a concern that his service on the board was a direct violation to the contract he signed as GCPS superintendent.

Article I, Section 10 of Watt's contract says, "The superintendent shall not seek or accept employment, remuneration or an honorarium in any private business or other commercial enterprise during the term of this contract without first seeking approval of the board."

At first, Watts defended his new position. In a statement, he maintained it would not be a conflict of interest with his current duties overseeing the district.

He eventually stepped down "solely because of the distraction this particular professional opportunity has caused in our district."

Gwinnett County superintendent under fire for school violence

Parents and guardians of Gwinnett County Public Schools continued to express concern over the disciplinary actions when it came to violence on school campuses. The concerns bubbled over during a gathering of school leaders, staff, community members, parents and law enforcement for a so-called "Code-Red" meeting.

Hundreds of Gwinnett County parents showed up at a meeting to find out what is being done to keep their children safe.

A number of questions centered on the district's new discipline policy. Dr. Watts assured everyone disciplinary measures still exist, but their new policy also emphasizes what happens after the punishment phase is over.

The Nov. 3, 2022 meeting was called after 17-year-old DeAndre Henderson was killed on Oct. 31, 2022. The teen was found shot to death a mile from Norcross High School. He had left campus during school hours.

Dr. Watts told the crowd there was no "quick fix" to the violence, and they were working on many levels to address it. He asked parents and guardians to work with the district.