Hundreds turn out for meeting about violence in Gwinnet County schools

Concerns about school safety at peak levels in Gwinnett County after the shooting death of a student last week. Monday night, school leaders, staff, community members, parents and law enforcement gathered for what they called a "Code-Red" meeting. The focus was on school violence and what is being done to keep students staff.

"We just want to know what's going on and what's being done," said Clayton Bolds, who has two children in Gwinnett County Public Schools.

Hundreds of Gwinnett County parents showed up at a meeting to find out what is being done to keep their children safe.

"I'm concerned about the safety of everyone. Teachers can't teach, students can't learn. We are constantly in fear," said Camilla Thompson-Stitch who is a parent and teacher.

The meeting was called after 17-year-old DeAndre Henderson was killed last week. The Norcross High School student was shot during school hours less than a mile from campus. There have been at least three cases of violence in Gwinnett County Schools just in the past few weeks, two of them involved guns.

"We have a crisis on our hands and we need every one's help," Superintendent Dr. Calvin J. Watts told the crowd.

A number of questions centered around the district's new discipline policy. Superintendent Watts assured everyone disciplinary measures still exist, but their new policy also emphasizes what happens after the punishment phase is over.

"Restoring the relationships that have been damaged, but it does not preclude significant disciplinary action and consequences, including expulsion or Gwinnett intervention centers," said Dr. Watts.

There were also concerns about guns on school campuses.

"We've researched different methods, whether it be scanners or wands, and what are the factors of when we might be considering using those," said Dr. Watts.

Gwinnett County Police Chief JD McClure says they are working closely with the schools to combat crime. He added, safety beings at home.

"It's about having conversations with children and setting expectations and boundaries," said Chief McClure.

Superintendent Dr. Watts said there is no quick fix to the violence we're seeing, but they're working on it on many levels. He reiterated it takes all of us working together to make a difference.