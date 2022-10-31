Teen wanted in shooting death of Norcross High School student in custody

article

The teen wanted in connection to the death of a Norcross High School Student last week is in custody in Florida.

Brendon Young, 18, of Lawrenceville, turned himself into the Jacksonville County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday. He was booked into the jail there just after 1 a.m., according to online jail records.

The Gwinnett County Police Department named Young a suspect in the death of 17-year-old DeAndre Henderson.

Police said officers found Henderson shot at around noon Wednesday on Technology Drive about a mile from the high school. He died at a local hospital, according to police.

Investigators believe Henderson left the Norcross campus during school hours and was shot off-campus. Police called the shooting an isolated incident.

Investigators have not disclosed what led them to name Young as a suspect.

More charges are possible, police say, as the investigation continues.