Police search for teen in death of Norcross High School student in off-campus shooting

Gwinnett County police said officers are searching for a suspect in connection to the shooting death of a Norcross High School student shot near the campus on Wednesday.

Brendon Young, 18, of Lawrenceville, was charged with felony murder and aggravated assault on Friday in connection to the death of 17-year-old DeAndre Henderson.

Investigators have not disclosed what led them to name Young as a suspect.

His whereabouts is currently not known, police said.

Investigators said the case remains under investigation and more charges are possible.

Police said officers found Henderson shot at around noon Wednesday on Technology Drive about a mile from the high school. He died at a local hospital, according to police.

Investigators believe Henderson left the Norcross campus during school hours and was shot off-campus. Police called the shooting an isolated incident.

The family of DeAndre Henderson have set up a GoFundMe account to help raise money to pay for his funeral

