Georgia sheriff pleads guilty to groping prominent TV judge

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Cobb County
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Sheriff Kristopher Coody (Cobb County Jail)

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A Georgia sheriff has pleaded guilty to groping prominent TV Judge Glenda Hatchet at a Cobb County hotel.

In 2022, Cobb County officers arrested and charged Bleckley County Sheriff Kristopher Coody with sexual battery connected to the incident on Jan. 18 at the Renaissance Atlanta Waverly on Galleria Parkway.

According to the warrant, Coody and Hatchett were in the hotel's bar when he placed "his hand on the breast of the victim without her consent."

The law enforcement official was in town for a gathering with Georgia Sheriff’s Association.

Following the charge, Hatchet's supporters called for the state to take action and Gov. Brian Kemp to remove Coody from office. However, the governor's office said the accusation did not rise to the level "required by state law to take action."

In court Monday, Coody pled guilty to one misdemeanor charge of sexual battery and was sentenced to 12 months probation, 40 hours of community service, and a fine of $500.

WGXA reports that Coody resigned effective Monday. 