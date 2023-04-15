Best places for patio dining or seeing the view in metro Atlanta

article

Spring has sprung in Atlanta and it's a great time to eat/drink outdoors before it's simply too hot. There are multiple restaurants in the metro Atlanta area with patios (and a few with rooftop bars/patios) just for that reason. Here are a few:

The Big Ketch Saltwater Grill in Buckhead has a lively patio. Happy hour, every Monday-Friday, from 4-6 p.m. makes waves with $1 East Coast oysters on the half shell (by the dozen), $4 shrimp tacos, lobster egg rolls for $14.95, $5 house wine features and boat drinks, and $8 frosé.

The Blue Moon Beer Garden is the completely redesigned, expansive outdoor patio at Live! at the Battery. It features a coastal-inspired menu, Blue Moon beer, live music and a selection of daily activations such as Girls' Night Out Thursdays and Sunday Party Brunches. Menu highlights include Citrus Poached Jumbo Shrimp with Blue Moon Cocktail Sauce and Braised Mussels with garlic & fries.

Bold Monk Brewing Co. on Ellsworth Industrial Boulevard NW offers a beer garden surrounded by mature trees and fire pits for cool evenings. Menu highlights include wings, hummus, Springer Mountain chicken, brisket poutine, pork chops, wood-grilled salmon, fried chicken sandwiches, lamb burgers, mussels and pizza.

Canoe on the Chattahoochee River in Vinings offers tables and chairs by the river. Menu highlights include Georgia pecan sticky buns and sweet and savory scones, shrimp spring rolls, creamy carrot and coconut soup, peppercorn-crusted kangaroos, jumbo lump crab cake, crisped Rhode Island calamari, and banana cream pie.

Chido & Padre's in Buckhead has a large, open-air patio. Menu highlights include ceviche, smoked octopus tostadas, crispy chicken flautas, tacos, quesadillas, enchiladas, tamales, sopes, carnitas, carne asada and more. Don't forget to try The House Authority, the restaurant's signature margarita.

The Companion in the Bolton neighborhood has a large outdoor space complete with games and an outdoor bar. Menu highlights include eggplant fries, umami fries, chilled chengdu noodles, sardine-tomato toast, Vietnamese wings, burgers, Tower of Power burger, Philly cheesesteak, roasted salmon and more.

Forza Storico's covered patio will make you feel like you are in Rome. Diners can pair prosciutto mozzarella (prosciutto San Daniele, mozzarella, olive oil and bread) and the finocchio salad (fennel, olives, and orange slices) with a negroni mixing Tanqueray No. 10, Campari and Martini Rubino. During Saturday boozy lunch, guests can customize the perfect cocktail at the spritz and bloody Mary bar starting at 11:30 a.m. and enjoy DJ tunes.

Gypsy Kitchen in Buckhead Village offers a rooftop patio with lush greenery, richly-patterned woven rugs, tapestries and comfortable group seating. The Moroccan hot chicken with Moroccan hot spice, cabbage slaw and herbed labneh with feta is a crowd-pleaser on Gypsy Kitchen’s weekday lunch menu. Reservations recommended.

The HOBNOB Neighborhood Tavern locations in Halcyon and Atlantic Stations boast spacious rooftop patios while the Brookhaven and Dunwoody locations have lively outdoor spaces. HOBNOB is a great place to grab a burger, wings, blackened salmon or shrimp tacos, buffalo chicken dip, green fried tomatoes, fish and chips, chicken and waffles, shrimp and grits and more. Every location also has plenty TV screens to catch the latest sports action.

Milton's Cuisine & Cocktails in Alpharetta is perfect for enjoying cocktails and executive chef Derek Dollar’s menu of new Southern cuisine featuring the freshest local ingredients. In addition to nightly dinner, guests can enjoy lunch Monday-Saturday 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and Sunday brunch 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Reservations recommended.

NaanStop, which has locations in downtown Atlanta, Atlantic Station and Buckhead, serves delicious Indian cuisine in a quick-service environment. Each location offers ample outdoor space to gather with friends while enjoying rice bowls, naan wraps or salads that can be customized with proteins and other ingredients.

Postino WineCafe with locations in Buckhead and West Midtown has covered patios with fans and misters. There's also a fireplace for those cooler nights. Menu highlights include olives, meatballs and goat cheese, sweet potato wedges, shrimp scampi, grilled cheese, Brussels sprouts salad, paninis, and a variety of boards. Wine is available by the glass or bottle.

Ray's at Killer Creek in Alpharetta has a spacious and covered patio. The steakhouse offers the finest cuts of meat, fresh seafood and an award-winning wine list. They also offer a Sunday brunch buffet.

Ray's on the River in Sandy Springs has an expansive covered patio with a great riverfront view. It's the perfect setting to enjoy their steaks, seafood or Sunday brunch.

SabaRaba's in Sandy Springs offers outdoor seating. It's not exactly a patio since SabaRaba is located inside of a shipping container. However, there are tables and umbrellas. SabaRaba's is known for its traditional Israeli bites such as falafel laffa made with ground chickpeas, fresh veggies, traditional spices, hummus, Israeli salad, pickles, and tahina wrapped in a warm laffa flatbread. The eatery caters to all guests with gluten-free and vegan options.

Southern Belle, located in The Plaza on Ponce, offers an intimate garden-inspired patio for seasonally craft-inspired cocktails. Chef Joey Ward’s à la carte menu, four-course tasting menu and seasonally inspired craft cocktails are all available on the patio. During Thursday Wine Down happy hour from 5-8 p.m., guests can gather for small bites from along with wine and cocktail specials while enjoying the sunset and great patio vibe.

Spaceman at the Hyatt Centric Buckhead Atlanta hotel is the highest rooftop bar in metro Atlanta. It is on the 15th floor and offers panoramic views of the city skyline. The drink menu features 11 new cocktails including the Cloud 15 made with a Sloe Gin base, Galliano, Orange Vanilla Oleo, lemon mix, heavy cream, and orange bitters and the Golden Hour made with Crown Royal, amaretto, lime, lemon, simple syrup and cranberry juice. Grand opening May 14.

Storico Vino's has a covered patio that is ideal for enjoying the cocktail hour in any weather. Every Tuesday through Friday, select cocktails are $10 and glasses of house wine are $9 between 5 and 6 p.m. Menu highlights include a brushetta platter; triple sliders made with Berkshire pork Italian sausage, beef and lamb; caprese insalate; penne alla vodka; lasagna alla bolognese; tagliata; salmon; and more.

Three Arches is Hyatt Centric Buckhead Atlanta's new pan-Mediterranean restaurant, and it offers a patio with lush greenery and a firepit. The patio also features a glass mosaic mural. Menu highlights include baba ghanoush, roasted beets, black-eyed pea hummus, mushroom gnocci, lamb burger, grilled trout, spiced pomegranate glazed chicken, Carolina gold rise, cripy Schmaltz potatoes, and more.

Tin Lizzy's Cantina, multiple locations, feature all-weather patios and a diverse menu of creative bites, including nachos, buffalo shrimp, chicken tenders, fried pickles, quesadillas, skillets and tacos. Within several cantina locations, garage doors provide guests with a patio experience while seated indoors.

Virtue Rooftop in Midtown offers stunning views and the perfect spot for drinks before or after dinner downstairs at 5Church. Or, you can grab a bite to eat inside Virtue. Menu highlights include an artisan Charcuterie and cheese plate, lamb burger sliders, tandoori chicken skewers, tuna lettuce wraps, short rib tacos, wings, sweet potato chips, red velvet cheesecake, and more. The venue is for the 21 and older crowd and opens at 5 p.m.

Westside Motor Lounge near Northside Drive and Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway features an outdoor seating area with a covered patio, seating under the stars and string lights. There is also a beer garden. Menu highlights include sweet tea Brussels, roasted red beets, loaded queso fries, grilled pimento cheese and bacon, fried chicken sandwich, smash burger, Sunday dinner bowl, curry rice bowl, and more. The courtyard is dog friendly.

Wood's Chapel BBQ in Summerhill offers outdoor seating on picnic benches with umbrellas. Menu highlights include sticky pork ribs, Brunswick stew, pulled pork, chopped brisket, smoked turkey, beef brisket, half smoked chicken, St. Louis ribs nd more. Sides include creamed corn, pork beans and burnt ends, mac and cheese and Red Rub fries.

Your 3rd Spot at The Works is much more than a restaurant. It's a spot to play (more than 80 games), to converse and to explore. And, it has an expansive patio (4,000 square feet) with comfy seating and plenty of games. Menu highlights include fry bred, blue crab fritters, Korean fried chicken, slow-smoked pork ribs, smoked brisket tacos, Sicilian pizza, Wagyu truffle toast, kimchi fried rice, spinach and burrata mezzalun ravioli, roasted bone marrow and more.

Zunzi's in Atlanta features colorful umbrellas above its tables in its outdoor dining space. The restaurant is known for its award-winning sandwiches, wraps, bowls and salads.

If you would like to submit information to be added to this listing, send an email with details to joyce.lupiani@fox.com.