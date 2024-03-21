Beetlejuice fans pack Fox Theatre for opening night in Atlanta

article

If you've seen Tim Burton's beloved 1988 comedy-horror film "Beetlejuice" or heard whispers of its ghostly protagonist, you already know he's quite the character. However, unlike the movie where the "ghost with the most" only makes sporadic appearances, the musical is all about Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice!

In this wacky yet touching musical, Betelgeuse is self-serving, bizarre, sexually deviant, and profoundly lonely because he is invisible to the living. The musical diverges from the movie, and in this person's opinion, the storyline may even be better.

Act I

"Beetlejuice The Musical," on stage at the Fox Theatre through March 24, opens with mourners gathered around a casket while teenager Lydia Deetz lays a rose upon its lid. Beetlejuice then makes an appearance and invites the audience into the world of the show -- a show about death.

In the movie, Lydia is sullen and snarky for unknown reasons. In the musical, Lydia is wildly grieving for her mother who has recently died.

After Lydia's mother's death, she and her father, Charles, move to a new home along with a life coach, Delia, who has been hired to help Lydia move on.

Unfortunately, the new home is haunted, rather poorly, by the Maitlands, whom the audience meets a little bit earlier in the production when they accidentally electrocute themselves and Beetlejuice prevents them from moving on to the Netherworld.

Lydia, who is able to see the Maitlands because she is stuck in her grief and a bit unusual, attempts to help the Maitlands scare her father and Delia. She thinks that if they believe the new house is haunted, they will leave and go back to their old home where Lydia believes her dead mother might be.

When that is unsuccessful, Lydia heads to the roof of the home with the intent of hurling herself to her own death. However, she encounters Beetlejuice and soon realizes they have something in common (their loneliness) and he may be able to help her.

Act II

When the show returns for Act 11, Lydia and Beetlejuice are cohabitating after scaring away Lydia's father and Delia and purposefully bringing people to the house so that they can scare them to death.

Beetlejuice then gives Lydia a copy of the "Handbook of the Recently Deceased," who turns to Barbara and Adam to help her use it to get her mother back. Instead, she accidentally exorcises Barbara and Beetlejuice tells Lydia she must marry him, which is one of the ickier things about the movie. At least in the musical, Beetlejuice repeatedly compares it to getting a green card, which means -- for him -- entry back into the land of the living.

We won't spoil the rest of the musical. You can probably guess that it all works out in the end and everyone lives, even in death, happily ever after.

Despite its departure from the source material, the musical delivers a delightful blend of humor, heart, and spectacle. There are many nods to the movie throughout the musical, like the dead characters in the Netherworld waiting room, including Miss Argentina, and the infamous sandworm.

Title characters

The title characters were played by the following on opening night at Fox Theatre in Atlanta:

Beetlejuice – Justin Collette; Lydia – Jackera Davis (substituting for Isabella Esler); Barabara – Megan McGinnis; Adam – Will Burton; Charles – Jesse Sharp; and Delia – Sarah Litzsinger.

Justin Collette was the standout star of the show, fully embracing his role with infectious enthusiasm. Parents should be aware that the musical contains numerous lewd jokes and double entendres, delivered with gusto by Collette. His portrayal includes bold advances towards Adam Maitland, as well as his wife and Delia.

Jackera Davis delivered a commendable performance as Lydia, stepping into the role usually occupied by Isabella Esler. She seemed very comfortable and confident in the role.

Megan McGinnis and Will Burton were delightful as the endearing Barbara and Adam Maitland. Both seasoned Broadway performers, their chemistry is palpable on stage, adding depth to their characters.

Sarah Litzsinger captivates as Delia, portraying the melodramatic and attention-grabbing life coach with flair.

Jesse Sharp brings depth to the character of Charles, Lydia's father, skillfully navigating his transformation from an initially unpleasant figure to a supportive parent by the end of the show.

The musical is an exhilarating blend of wackiness and heartfelt moments, offering a thoroughly enjoyable experience. While it stays mostly true to the spirit of the original film, diehard fans may find some deviations less appealing. However, for casual fans seeking more Beetlejuice antics, it delivers in spades.

The production excels in every aspect, from set design to choreography, creating a visually stunning and immersive experience. Highlights include Beetlejuice cheerleaders, skeletons with giant heads, and multiple Beetlejuices in suits.

As mentioned previously, this individual enjoyed the musical's storyline and wasn't troubled by its departure from the movie script. However, there were a few minor issues. The political jokes about gay Republicans and the electoral college didn't seem to land well. Additionally, the extended lap dance scene, the joke about jugs, and the bit about orgies could have been omitted. Similarly, the joke about being "in" a male audience member later felt unnecessary. Given the show's length of 2.5 hours, cutting out these bits could possibly enhance the overall experience and trim it down by a few minutes.

