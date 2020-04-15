Bartow County church collecting items for tornado victims in north Georgia

A Bartow County church is collecting donations for tornado victims.

This week, Remnant Church in Adairsville is collecting clothing, food, water, toys and hygiene products for those in north Georgia who need help.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

With all the bad news surrounding COVID-19, people were eager to pitch in to help.

In 2013, an EF-3 tornado hit that city damaging more than a hundred homes and businesses.

“There were so many people in need back then and the community really came together, churches, this isn't about our church or any other church or any particular church or anyone, but this is about people coming together, the Body of Christ coming together, and helping one another,” said Pastor Andrew Hight.

Advertisement

The church is taking donations all week.

Saturday morning, trucks and trailers will be driving them up to Chatsworth to be distributed.

Donations can be dropped off at 5134 Joe Frank Harris Pkwy NW, Adairsville, GA, 30103-6361.

App users click here for live updates

Know how the COVID-19 outbreak is impacting Georiga

• Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least twenty seconds.

• If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

• Stay home when you are sick.

• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces

RESOURCES:

Symptoms, testing and how to prepare amid growing COVID-19 outbreak

Who is most susceptible to coronavirus? COVID-19 not just affecting older people

Coronavirus cleaners: These products will kill COVID-19, according to the EPA

Coronavirus and pets: Your cat or dog probably can’t get COVID-19, WHO says

Will sick leave protect me if I get ill from coronavirus? 5 questions answered

RELATED: CoronavirusNOW.com, FOX launches national hub for COVID-19 news and updates.

Live map: Tracking coronavirus in Georgia

-----