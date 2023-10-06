Barbie-themed Halloween display in Roswell attracting lots of attention

Barbie has been a beloved toy for decades, and this year, the release of Greta Gerwig's Barbie movie has taken the Barbie craze to a whole new level. With Halloween upon us, one woman in Roswell has combined her love for Barbie with all things spooky to create a fun and unique Halloween display.

Denise Ruiz, the creative mind behind this fantastic Halloween setup, has transformed her home into a Barbie scream house that is sure to impress. The display includes everything from skeleton hands to Ken's roller skates to Barbie's perfectly manicured nails. Denise's attention to detail is what makes her creation truly stand out.

Denise shared her inspiration for this project, saying that after watching the Barbie movie and attending Dragon Con, she wanted to continue the good energy and combine it with her love for Halloween. It was a labor of love that took her weeks to put together. She meticulously crafted the costumes and gathered various items from stores and her own memories to create the perfect setup.

The reaction from Denise's neighbors has been overwhelmingly positive. Kids have been coming over to take pictures inside the Barbie box, and the support has been encouraging. Denise originally didn't expect many visitors since they don't get many trick-or-treaters, but it seems her Barbie Halloween display is attracting quite an audience.

Denise plans to host a Barbie-themed Halloween party with music, treats, and more to share her creation with others. If you're in the Roswell area and want to see the Mojo Dojo Casa House, be sure to check it out. It's a unique and creative way to celebrate the year of Barbie and Halloween, and it's a treat that's sure to delight visitors of all ages.