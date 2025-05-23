2 juveniles charged with May 15 murder of 17-year-old in Norcross area

article

The Brief Andrew Gatlin, 17, of Lilburn, died after being shot during a confrontation on Pirkle Road in unincorporated Norcross on May 15; two others were also shot but survived. Police say the three individuals met for unknown reasons before a dispute led to gunfire; investigators later located the surviving victims at a children's hospital in Atlanta. Two juveniles have been charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, and weapons offenses; the investigation is ongoing, and authorities are seeking additional tips.



A 17-year-old boy was killed and two others injured during a shooting in unincorporated Norcross that authorities say stemmed from a meeting that turned violent.

What we know:

Gwinnett County police officers responded to a report of a person shot on Pirkle Road on May 15. When they arrived, they found Andrew Gatlin, 17, of Lilburn, suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was transported to a nearby hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Detectives from the department’s Homicide Unit, along with crime scene investigators, canvassed the area and spoke to witnesses. While processing the scene, investigators were notified that two additional individuals had arrived at a children's hospital in Atlanta with gunshot wounds. Both were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, preliminary findings suggest that Gatlin and the two other individuals met on Pirkle Road for an unspecified reason. A disagreement occurred, which escalated into an exchange of gunfire.

Authorities have charged two juveniles in connection with the shooting. Both face charges of felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain felonies.

What we don't know:

Their names have not been released due to their age.

What you can do:

The investigation remains active. Anyone with information is urged to contact Gwinnett County police detectives at 770-513-5300. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.stopcrimeATL.com. Tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward.