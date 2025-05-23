Family of 5 displaced by Dacula home fire; family pets killed

Image 1 of 6 ▼

A family of five was displaced Friday morning after a fast-moving fire tore through their Dacula home, destroying much of the two-story structure and claiming the lives of several family pets.

What we know:

Fire crews responded to the blaze around 11:09 a.m. on the 1100 block of Evergreen Oak Way NE after a neighbor reported seeing flames on the back deck of the home that were quickly climbing the exterior wall. Firefighters arrived within minutes to find flames erupting from the attic and rapidly spreading across the second floor of the single-family home.

Crews launched an aggressive attack using multiple handlines and ladder truck water streams. The fire was brought under control by 11:34 a.m. Utility services were shut off by Jackson EMC and Buford Gas to ensure firefighter safety. Due to concerns over the building’s structural integrity, Gwinnett County Water Resources brought in demolition equipment for post-incident safety.

No injuries were reported, and no one was home at the time of the fire. The homeowner said he had left the house around 10 a.m. and was returning from an errand with his family when they arrived to find firefighters battling the flames.

The residents—two adults and three children—declined Red Cross assistance and are staying with relatives during their recovery. Tragically, several family pets did not survive the fire.

What they're saying:

Investigators determined the cause of the fire was accidental and related to improperly discarded smoking materials. Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services is using the incident as a reminder to practice safe disposal habits, especially during the holiday weekend. For more safety tips, visit GwinnettSafety411.com.