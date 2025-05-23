The Walking... Dog? Nic & Norman’s unveils gourmet canine menu

The Brief Nic & Norman’s restaurant in Senoia offers a dog-friendly dining experience with a specially crafted canine menu, featuring options like grilled chicken and bison. The initiative has been popular among local dog owners, with meals prepared using dog-safe cooking techniques and served with a complimentary bowl of fresh water. The concept has expanded to other Nic & Norman’s locations in Chattanooga, Lexington, Louisville, and Greenville, encouraging diners to request a literal "doggie bag" for leftovers.



What began as a pandemic-era trend of outdoor dining has evolved into a new kind of experience at a popular Senoia restaurant — one where dogs not only join their owners on the patio but order from their own specially crafted menu.

What we know:

Nic & Norman’s, the restaurant co-owned by The Walking Dead stars Greg Nicotero and Norman Reedus, has rolled out a dog-friendly dining experience at its original location in Senoia, the longtime filming site of the AMC television series. The move has proved a hit with local dog owners.

The canine menu is more than a novelty. Meals start with a complimentary bowl of fresh water and include options like brown rice, peas, and carrots paired with grilled chicken, bison, burger patties, salmon, or steak.

What they're saying:

"We’re here all the time anyway," said Stephanie Grover, whose dog Niko recently dined alongside Jingles, the pet of fellow regular Leslie Lowe. "Now they can have their own food instead of waiting for the scraps."

"There’s probably 30 or 40 pet owners with their dogs walking together down Main Street one night a week," said Nic & Norman’s partner Scott Tigchelaar. "You see that many customers with that pets — you’ve got to cater to them."

And they are. Meals are prepared in the kitchen "fresh and to Fido’s specifications," Tigchelaar said, with a focus on dog-safe cooking techniques free from human spices.

It used to be if somebody accused your food of being dog food, that was a bad thing. "Now it’s a good thing. Folks seem to love it, and the dogs certainly do," Tigchelaar joked.

Big picture view:

The concept has expanded beyond Georgia. Nic & Norman’s locations in Chattanooga, Lexington and Louisville, Kentucky, and Greenville, South Carolina, also offer the canine menu.

What's next:

As for leftovers? Diners are encouraged to ask for a doggie bag — quite literally.