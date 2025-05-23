Dalton college student still faces possibility of deportation in future

The Brief Ximena Arias-Cristobal, a Dalton teen brought to the U.S. as a child, was released from ICE custody after being mistakenly pulled over by police and detained for over two weeks. An immigration judge granted her a $1,500 bond; she now faces a lengthy legal process, with her next hearing potentially more than a year away due to court backlogs. Arias-Cristobal’s attorney is working to link her case to her father’s immigration proceedings in hopes of securing legal residency for both.



A 19-year-old Dalton college student is home with her family after spending more than two weeks in immigration detention following a mistaken traffic stop by local police that led to her arrest by federal immigration authorities.

What we know:

Ximena Arias-Cristobal, who came to the United States illegally with her parents when she was just four years old, was pulled over by Dalton police earlier this month in what turned out to be a case of mistaken identity. After reviewing bodycam footage, authorities dropped any local charges against her. However, the traffic stop drew the attention of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), and Cristobal was detained.

She spent nearly three weeks in ICE custody before an immigration judge granted her a $1,500 bond. She was released Thursday night and reunited with her family.

What they're saying:

Though home for now, Arias-Cristobal still faces the possibility of deportation. Her attorney, Dustin Baxter, said it could be one to two years before her next immigration hearing due to court backlogs. In the meantime, he’s working to tie Cristobal’s case to her father's, who is also seeking legal residency.

"Her father may be eligible for cancellation of removal because he’s been in the U.S. for over a decade, has no criminal record, and meets other qualifications," Baxter said. "If he is granted legal status, she could potentially apply for a green card through him."

Arias-Cristobal’s case has gained national attention and renewed debate over how the U.S. handles immigration cases involving individuals brought to the country as children.

As for Arias-Cristobal, she said she is focused on enjoying time with her family and the comforts of home, including a favorite meal and a long, uninterrupted night of sleep. "I’m changed as a person," she said. "My life won’t be the same."