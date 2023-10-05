Halloween festivities in metro Atlanta and North Georgia | 2023

article

Here is a roundup of Halloween festivities from around the metro Atlanta/North Georgia area and a few beyond.

EVENTS/PARTIES/PARADES

Carve in the Courtyard is happening Oct. 15 starting at noon at Monday Night Garage on Lee Street SW. There will be pumpkin painting/carving, funnel cakes, haunted train rides, live music, showings of "Hocus Pocus," funnel cakes and new fall beers.

Fernbank Museum's outdoor exhibit, Woodland Spirits, features a variety of ghostly figures lurking throughout WildWoods and Fernbank Forest. Ghostly Gatherings will take place from 7 to 10 p.m. Oct. 14. There will be Halloween-themed activities, live nocturnal animals, drinks, snacks and more.

The Little 5 Points Halloween Fest & Parade is happening Oct. 21 and 22. There will be a market with local art, live music, a 3D haunted house, ghost tours, a sticker hunt, and the world-famous Halloween parade at 2 p.m. Oct. 22.

The 15th annual Wild Rumpus Halloween Parade & Spectacle in Athens is happening 8 p.m. Oct. 28. The public is invited to dress in Halloween costume and march through the streets of Athens. Participants are also invited to grab a brew and mingle with all the other wild things in the open-container festival zone before the parade.

The Doggie Day Halloween Parade is happening at 10 a.m. Oct. 28 at Smith-Gilbert Gardens in Kennesaw. Dress up our pup in a Halloween costume and participate in the parade.

The Haints & Saints Halloween and Day of the Day Parade is scheduled for 6 p.m. Oct. 28 in Decatur. Costumes are encouraged. You can walk or drive in the parade. Lineup begins at Decatur Cemetery and the route will run through downtown Decatur. There will be music and dancing at Decatur Square after the parade.

GOOD FOR FAMILIES AND KIDS

Stone Mountain Park's Pumpkin Festival 2023 features thousands of pumpkins throughout the park, special entertainment, pie-eating contests, glow dance parties, and the World's Largest Pumpkin Light Show. Now through Oct. 31.

Historic Oakland Cemetery is hosting a Halloween Pumpkin Patch Oct. 7 and 8. There will be a variety of pumpkins, a seasonal photo booth, a kids' area, and more. They are also inviting everyone to participate in a Haunted Scavenger Hunt during the month of October. The packet contains kid-friendly riddles and includes instructions and a map. Cost is $25.

Children's Museum of Atlanta will feature Halloween-related activities throughout the month. Kids can learn to power a pumpkin clock and learn the Bone Dance every Friday. They can also learn hour to build a spooky skeleton bridge, create Halloween bats out of cupcake liners, and dabble in flipbook art. On Oct. 21, there will be a trick-or-treat Halloween party from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. for families. There will be special Halloween music, a costume contest, a chance to create glow-in-the-dark art, an ooey-gooey sensory box and candy. Tickets are $10 for members and $25 for non-members.

The LEGO Discovery Center is hosting a Brick-or-Treat Monster Party during the month of October. There are trick-or-treat candy stations, costume parades and contests every weekend, a Monster Mash dance party, a hauntingly fun MINILAND, Halloween-themed build activities, spooky kooky creations in the café, and more.

Fall-O-Ween at Swift-Cantrell Park in Kennesaw on Oct. 7 will feature carnival games, trick-or-treating, a costume contest, a Monster Mash dance party and more.

Atlanta Humane Society's Trunk-or-Treat is happening from noon to 3 p.m. Oct. 15. There will be trick-or-treating, costumes, a pumpkin decorating contest and more.

Johns Creek Recreation & Parks and Johns Creek Police Department are hosting a trunk-or-treat from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 18.

Acworth's Halloween Jamboree is happening Oct. 21 at Logan Farm Park. There will be games, rides, food, music and a costume contest for kids.

The Great Pumpkin Fest is happening 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 21 at Cherokee Veterans Park in Canton. There will be craft vendors, a DJ, hayrides, axe throwing, a costume contest, trick-or-treating and more.

Fayetteville's annual pumpkin festival is happening 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Oct. 21 on the lawn of the Old Fayette County Courthouse. There will be a trick-or-treat village, an inflatable corn maze, a petting zoo, pumpkin displays, a DJ and more.

Emily's Trick-or-Treat to Cure Crohn's & Colitis is happening 2 to 4 p.m. Oct. 21 at Mt. Vernon Presbyterian Church. There will be trick-or-treating, a costume contest, arts and crafts, face painting, restaurant gift card raffle, online silent auction, carnival games and prizes, college football tailgate area, and more.

Spooky Springs is happening Oct. 21 at Abernathy Greenway Playable Art Park in Sandy Springs. There will be trick-or-treat candy stations, face painting stations, fog machines, a DJ and food trucks. Admission is free.

Goblins in the Garden is happening 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 22 at Atlanta Botanical Garden. There will be musical performances, pumpkin decorating, train rides, pony rides and more. There will also be a Goblins Runway where children can show off their Halloween costumes.

Halloween Hikes at Chattahoochee Nature Center are scheduled for 6 p.m. Oct. 27-29. The new hike route will bring to life the stories of some of the nature center's most resilient resident raptors, amphibians, and mammals that call the Chattahoochee Watershed home. Explore the wonders of nature at night like never before on both the paved Wildlife Walk and the ADA-compliant River Boardwalk Trail. The evening will also include glow in the dark games, arts and crafts, face painting, food trucks, s’mores, craft beer, wine, and a signature cocktail!

Lawrenceville's BOO Fest is happening 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 27. There will be trick-or-treating, food vendors, music and more.

Howl on the Green is happening 5 to 9 p.m. Oct. 27 in Duluth. There will be sweet treats, great food, a costume contest, mystical creatures, aerialists, fairytale characters and more.

Fernbank Museum is hosting Monster Mash from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 28 for little ghosts and goblins. Kids are encouraged to wear costumes. There will be Halloween-themed activities and treats.

Tellus Science Museum in Cartersville is hosting Batty About Halloween Science from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 28. There will be family-friendly light and sound activities, including a black-light scavenger hunt, an appearance by Batgirl, a special planetarium show and more.

The Haunted Hall of Fame at the College Football Hall of Fame is happening Oct. 28 and 29. Fans will experience immersive and interactive exhibits alongside the Halloween spirit and children will be able to trick-or-treat throughout the Hall. Kids and under are free with costume (adult ticket purchase required).

Dinner & Boo-vie at Town Center Park in Suwanee is scheduled for 5 to 10 p.m. Oct. 28. Enjoy trick-or-treating along Town Center Avenue, inflatables, games for kids, food trucks and sweets, and a double-feature movie. Wear a costume and bring your own blankets and chairs.

Atlanta's Hemphill Water Treatment Plant on 17th Street is hosting an event titled Trick-or-Treatment Tour from 4 to 9 p.m. Oct. 31. Wear a costume, play games, enjoy treats and tour the city's drinking water treatment facility. End the day by watching a movie under the stars.

ARTS & CRAFTS

The Halloweentown Art Market from 1 to 7 p.m. Oct. 7 at East Atlanta Village Farmers Market will feature local, handmade goods; treats; a human costume contest; a pet costume contest; a craft station; live music; selfie station and more.

MOVIES/THEATER/MUSIC

Movies on the Square at Colony Square in Midtown Atlanta will feature "Hocus Pocus" on Oct. 5.

Flicks on the Green at Peachtree Corners Town Green will feature "Hocus Pocus" on Oct. 7.

Movies Under the Stars at Mall of Georgia in Buford will feature "Hotel Transylvania" on Oct. 7.

The Silver Scream Spook Show at Plaza Theatre on Ponce de Leon Avenue will take place at 1:30 and 10 p.m. Oct. 7. The live show will feature a showing of "Bride of the Monster," magic, dancing girls, jokes and more.

"Dracula: The Failings of Men," a reimagining of Bram Stoker's classic, will be presented Oct. 7 through 31 at Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse in Midtown Atlanta.

The Aurora Cineplex in Roswell is featuring a different scary movie every Friday night in October. The Friday Fright Nights series will start with "Shaun of the Dead" on Oct. 6. Other movies include "Fright Night" on Oct. 13; "Killer Klowns from Outer Space" on Oct. 20; and "The Shining" on Oct. 27.

Dad's Garage Theatre Company is hosting a Halloween party from 1 to 5 p.m. Oct. 8. There will be games, shows and more on their outdoor patio and in their lobby. The bar and concessions will be open for the entire event.

Candlelight: Friday the 13th will feature the music of favorite Halloween movies on Oct. 13 at The Chapel on Sycamore in Decatur. Performed by the Listeso String Quartet.

The 17th Annaul Atlanta Horror Film Festival is being held Oct. 13-15 at Limelight Theater on Decatur Street. The annual horror festival features 200 independent shorts and feature films that touch on all the spooky sub-genres.

The Ghastly Dreadfuls return to the Center for Puppetry Arts Oct. 12-14, Oct. 21, and Oct. 27 and 28. This deadly ensemble of musicians, dancers, and puppeteers rises from the dead to take audiences into the world beyond this mortal plane with a cavalcade of creepy stories, frightful songs, and devilish dances unearthed from near and far. The seven talented performers play instruments, sing, dance, act, and incorporate a wide range of puppetry styles to tell their gothic tales.

"The Halloween Puckin' Fuppet Show," featuring guest artist Katy Williams, will be presented at 11 p.m. Oct. 14 at the Center for Puppetry Arts. Must be 18 and older to attend. "The Puckin’ Fuppet Show" is Atlanta’s premiere competitive Puppet Slam with CASH prizes for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place as voted for by the audience.

Fernbank Museum presents "Woodland Spirits and Other Musical Creatures," a family concert, at 1 p.m. Oct. 15. The concert will feature pianist Julie Coucheron, harpist Elisabeth Remy-Johnson, flutist James Zellers and the Vega Quartet.

Newnan Theatre Company will present "Little Shop of Horrors" from Oct. 19 to 22 and Oct. 26 to 29. Performances are at 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday. Meek floral assistant Seymour Krelborn stumbles across a new breed of plant with intents toward global domination.

Movie Monday at the Charles Wadsworth Auditorium in Newnan will fature "The Munsters" on Oct. 21.

REEL Friday at the Town of Trilith will feature "Happy Halloween, Scooby-Doo!" on Oct. 27.

The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra will present "The Nightmare Before Christmas: Live in Concert" at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 27 and 28. Costumes are encouraged. Tickets start at $39.50.

The Georgia Ensemble Theatre in Roswell will present "Wait Until Dark," based on the 1967 film about a recently-blinded woman who is terrorized by con artists in her own apartment, Oct. 27 through Nov. 5.

The Strand Theatre in Marietta will present "The Phantom of The Opera" silent film with live organ accompaniment at 3 p.m. Oct. 19. Tickets are $15.

The Atlanta Opera will bring the 1931 movie "Frankenstein" to life with a vibrant score composed by Michael Shapiro and performed by a quintet of singers and The Atlanta Opera orchestra.

JUST FOR ADULTS

Haunting on Howell Mill: A Halloween Pop-Up Bar at Urban Tree Cidery features Halloween-themed cocktails and shooters, multiple photo ops throughout the tasting room, board games, food trucks, music, extended hours and more. There will also be a special party on Friday the 13th with Halloween-themed cocktails, free tarot card and palm readings, karaoke, live DJ, and food from Lets Taco Bout It food truck.

A Nightmare at Underground Atlanta: Freddy vs. Jason is happening Oct. 13. Guests are invited to wear their scariest of sexiest costumes. There will be cocktails, music, dancing, trick-or-treat stations, food vendors, and a local marketplace. Rain or shine event. Tickets start at #30.

Fernbank After Dark: Boos and Booze is scheduled for 7 to 11 p.m. Oct. 13. There will be science stations, ghoulish cocktails, music, nighttime viewing of Woodland Spirits, and full museum access. Cost is $17.95 for members and $22.95 for non-members.

Fernbank Museum is hosting Fright Night from 7 to 11 p.m. Oct. 27. The annual adults-only Halloween party features dancing, a costume contest and more. Cost is $21.95 for members and non-members.

The Midtown Halloween Block Party is happening from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. Oct. 28 at Politan Row at Colony Square. Participants are invited to come in costume. There will be 30+ bars, clubs and restaurants participating this year. Must be 21 and older to attend. Rain or shine event. No refunds.

Halloween in the Highlands is happening starting at 6 p.m. Oct. 28 on North Highland Avenue. There will be 14+ bars, clubs and restaurants participating. Costumes encouraged. 21 and older only. No refunds.

Sips Under The Sea: Halloween edition is happening Oct. 31 at Georgia Aquarium. The event features cocktails, food and a live DJ. Costumes are encouraged. Hours are 7 to 10 p.m. Must be 21 and older.

SCARECROWS ON DISPLAY

Multiple small towns in the metro Atlanta area participate in Scarecrow Invasion each year.

Downtown Alpharetta: More than 150 scarecrows are on display through Oct. 30. Scarecrows created by local schools, nonprofits, neighborhoods, families and local businesses.

Historic Marietta Square: The square will be filled with creative, fun and colorful scarecrows from businesses, schools and groups through Nov. 2. Awards given in several categories.

Downtown Woodstock: More than 200 scarecrows on display. Public gets to vote for their favorite scarecrow. Voting takes place at the visitors center from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and cost $1 each. Proceeds will be donated to INSeason.

Atlanta Botanical Garden: Scarecrows in the Garden takes place from Oct. 6 to Oct. 31 (closed Mondays). Enjoy creative scarecrows created by businesses, individuals, schools and organizations. Entries are judged by a panel.

Gainesville Garden: Scarecrows created by local businesse3s, individual, schools and organizations are on display through Oct. 29. Regular garden admission applies.

McDonough Square: Multiple scarecrow creations on display through Oct. 29. Vote for your favorite.

HAUNTED HOUSES/PARKS

Netherworld Haunted House is one of the top haunted attractions in the country. Netherworld is featuring two new haunts this year -- Primorial and Cryptid Chaos. In Primordial, elemental beings fueled by energy of a gateway to the Netherworld are on a mission to destroy. In Cryptid Chaos, several Cryptid Creatures and nightmarish urban legends battle it out to become the new monster at the top of the horror food chain. Additionally, the Halloween festival-styled midway features roaming creatures, a massive dragon, huge jack-o-laterns and plenty of food/beverages.

Camp Blood: Home of Haunted Hillbillies & Dead Rednecks in Carrollton is open every Thursday, Friday and Saturday night in October. Camp Blood is a 1/2 mile trek through the dark woods where many of the residents of the nearby Lakeview Asylyum have escaped and are now roaming the woods living off the land and whatever it has to offer, including anyone who may cross their path. Proceeds benefit Children's Healthcare of Atlanta.

The Village Haunted Experience in Fairburn is a unique, two-part event that features a carnival-style midway with games, food, beverages and music and a ticketed walk-through outdoor haunt. Located on the grounds of the Georgia Renaissance Festival. Open through Oct. 28.

The 13 Stories Haunted House in Newnan features four haunted attractions under one roof. Open Fridays through Sundays through Oct. 22 and Oct. 27 through Oct. 31. Attractions include the 13 Stories Haunted House, Vertigo, Clown Haus Returns and The Ruins. Tickets start at $15.

Six Flags Fright Fest is happening through Oct. 29 at Six Flags Over Georgia. During the day, the Kids Boo Fest features Halloween-themed entertainment suitable for younger guests. As the sun sets, the park is transformed into a haunted wonderland with haunted houses, scare zones, and spine-chilling mazes.

The Folklore Haunted House in Acworth offers two different scary experiences -- Winter's Estate: The Manor and Overload: Final Destination. Not recommended for ages under 13. Open through Nov. 4.

The Paranoia Haunted House in Canton is open on select days through Nov. 4. This year's theme is Necrosis. Not recommended for ages under 13.

OUTSIDE OF ATLANTA

Night of the Living Safari is happening Oct. 14 at North Georgia Wildlife Park in Cleveland. There will be fall and Halloween activities, including a pumpkin toss, meet-and-greets with costumed characters, animals and more.

Take the Halloween Eerie Express at Tennessee Valley Railroad in Chattanooga. There is also an Eerie Fun House, storytelling, hot cider, blacklight mini golf, games, treats and more. Weekends through Oct. 29.

Jarrell Plantation Historic Site in Juliette (GA) is offering the Voices of the Past Latern Light Tour on Oct. 13 and 14 and Oct. 20 and 21. The guide will share stories of history and mystery as you walk through the historic buildings lit with candlelight. You will also hear the voices of the past tell their own stories and discover spooky folk legends passed down through the generations. Tickets are $15.

Head to Hard Labor Creek State Park in Rutledge for the Haunted Village at HLC on Oct. 21 from 1:30 to 9:30 p.m. It's a family-friendly, slight-fright event. Walk through Camp Daniel Morgan on a trail filled with scenes of your Halloween scary favorites, including an appearance by that hockey mask wearing man from the movies. Admission is $10.

Victoria Bryant State Park is Royston will host A Spooky Evening from 6 to 10 p.m. Oct. 28. There will be a costume contest, trick-or-treating, spooky stories around a camp fire and more.

Howl-O-Ween at Great Wolf Lodge in LaGrange features a trick-or-treat trail, Monster Bash dance parties, arts and crafts and more.

Tweetsie Railroad's family-friendly Halloween celebration features costumed characters, decorations, music, trick-or-treat stations, themed photo opportunities, the Palace Spooktacular Show, a nighttime journey on the Ghost Train, a haunted house, the freaky forest and a creepy carnival. Located in Blowing Rock, North Carolina.

If you would like to submit information for this list, please send an email to joyce.lupiani@fox.com.