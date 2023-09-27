Apple picking, pumpkin patches, corn mazes and fall festivals in North Georgia | Fall 2023

article

Fall has arrived and that means it is time to pick apples, find the perfect pumpkin, enjoy a corn maze and attend a fall festival. Here is a list of all those things for Fall 2023 in North Georgia.

APPLE PICKING

B.J. Reece Orchards in Ellijay offers apple picking through Oct. 29. They are open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. They also have a petting farm, giant farm slide, corn box and rubber duck races.

Jaemor Farms on Cornelia Highway in Alto offers apple picking on select days only. The farm also offers u-pick flowers, strawberries and peaches throughout the year. Check their Facebook page for apple picking dates.

Hillcrest Orchards in Ellijay offers U-Pic apples every weekend from Sept. 2 until they are all picked. Apple varieties include Rome Beauty, Golden Delicious, Granny Smith, Goldrush and Yates. Other activities include apple tree maze, petting farm, and farm market.

Hillside Orchard Farms in Lakemont offers U-Pick apples in the fall. They also have a corn maze, train rides, hayrides, many goats and more. Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Mondays, except Sundays. Open 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays.

Mark's Melon Patch in Dawson covers 5 acres and features 2-1/2 miles of trails. Open daily from Sept. 30 to Nov. 30 with flashlight events on select nights. Nightime hayrides will also be offered Oct. 19, 20 and 21.

Mercier Orchards is a family-owned and operated orchard in Blue Ridge. During apple season, they offer apple picking on the weekends. Upcoming dates include Sept. 30 and Oct. 1. They also have a market and winery.

R&A Orchards in Ellijay offers apple and flower picking on weekends through October. Varieties include Rome Beauty, Golden Delicious and Red Delicious. They also have a market and care.

Red Apple Barn in Ellijay offers apple picking from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and 1 to 4 p.m. Sundays. Admission includes tractor ride to and from the orchard, cup of apple cider and apple cider doughnut, 3 flowers, animals at the barn, a playground for kids, tractor tire swings, and admission to pumpkin patch.

The Folk Collaborative in McCaysville offers U-Pick apples from August to November. They have many varieties including Detroit Red, Honeycrisp, Ozark Gold, Johnny Smith, Red Delicious, Gold Delicious, Grimes Golden, Goldrush, Granny Smith, Arkansas Black and more. There's also a bakery and apothecary.

PUMPKIN PATCHES

Abbottsford Farms in LaGrange has a pumpkin patch, hayrides and u-pick sunflowers.

Berry Patch Farms in Woodstock has a pumpkin patch. They also offer apple cider, homemade pie and other fall treats. There's a playground and baby farm animals, too.

Big Springs Farm in Woodstock has pumpkin patch, farm animals, a bounce house and more.

Bradley's Pumpkin Patch in Dawsonville has a pumpkin patch and gift shop.

Burt's Farm in Dawsonville offers a wide variety of pumpkins. There's also a farm store.

Hamlin Hills in Forsyth has a pumpkin patch along with a pumpkin cannon, hayrides, farm animals, BBQ and more.

Jaemor Farms on Cornelia Highway in Alto has a pumpkin patch along with a corn maze, farm games, hayrides and more. Open daily during October.

Kinsley Family Farm in Gainesville has a pumpkin patch. They also have pumpkin pies and a concession stand with snacks and drinks.

Mitcham Farm in Oxford in Newton County has a pumpkin patch, along with a maze, hayrides, fresh donuts, a fun zone and more. Open Wednesdays through Sundays. Admission to pumpkin patch is free, but ticket needed for other activities.

Ole McDermitt's Farm in Carrollton has a pumpkin patch, hayride, gem mining, petting zoo, corn maze and more.

Petitit Creek Farms in Cartersville has a pumpkin patch along with a corn maze, hayrides, petting zoo, pony rides and camel rides.

Randy's Pumpkin Patch in Lawrenceville has pumpkins, train rides, inflatables, a bunny petting zoo, face painting, pony rides and more.

Red Apple Farm in Ellijay has a pumpkin patch. There are small, mid-size and big pumpkins. There's also cornhole, tractor tire swings, and more.

Scottsdale Farms in Milton has a pumpkin patch. They have small and big pumpkins along with hayrides, a petting zoo and other child-friendly activities.

Southern Belle Farm in McDonough has a 2-acre pumpkin patch along with a corn maze, hayrides, jumping pillows, barnyard animals, pig races, rubber duck races and more.

Uncle Shuck's in Dawsonville has a pumpkin patch along with a jumping pillow, tire mountain, gem mining, corn maze and a maze for kids.

Warbington Farms in Cumming has a pumpkin patch, petting zoo, hayrides, giant inflatables, roller slides, swings and more.

Washington Farms in Bogart has a pumpkin patch along with pig races, hayrides, wagon rides, petting farm, ropes course, corn box, zip lines and corn maze. Their pumpkin patch features a wide variety of pumpkins. Closed Mondays.

Yule Forest Pumpkin Patch in Stockbridge has a pumpkin patch that is one of the largest in Georgia. You can choose from pre-cut pumpkins or cut your own from the vine. They also have hayrides, a hay maze, a fun zone, a science center, puppet shows, a dinosaur exhibit, a S.T.E.M. garden and more.

CORN MAZES

Buford Corn Maze is open Tuesdays through Saturdays, Along with the 5-acre corn maze, they have hayrides, a haunted forest, pony rides, pumpkins and more.

Copper Creek Farm in Calhoun has a corn maze along with hayrides, zip lines, pony rides, a cow train, and a bonfire at night. There's also fireworks on Saturday nights. Open Sept. 23 through Oct. 28.

Jaemor Farms on Cornelia Highway in Alto has a corn maze from mid-September to the first weekend in November. There's also hay rides, farm slides, a petting zoo, farm skeeball, a pumpkin train, duck races, apple cannons, concessions and more.

Mitcham Farm in Oxford in Newton County has a 7-acre corn maze. There's even a mini maze inside the giant maze. They also have a pumpkin patch, hayrides, fresh donuts, a fun zone and more. Open Wednesdays through Sundays.

Ole McDermitt's Farm in Carrollton has a corn maze, pumpkin patch, hayride, gem mining, petting zoo and more.

Petitit Creek Farms in Cartersville has a corn maze along with a pumpkin patch, hayrides, petting zoo, pony rides and camel rides.

Southern Belle Farm in McDonough has a corn maze during the fall. They also have a pumpkin patch, Kiddie Koral, hayrides, barnyard animals and more. They are open Wednesday through Sundays. They also have a market and a bakery.

Sleepy Hollow Farm in Powder Springs has a corn maze, pumpkin patch, farm animals and country store. Open through Nov. 4. Closed Mondays and Tuesdays. Two-hour time limit on visits.

Steed's Dairy in Grovetown has a 5-acre corn maze. Other attractions include hayrides, petting zoo, jumping pillow, giant slide, corn kernel pit, and real cow-milking demonstrations.

Uncle Shuck's Corn Maze in Dawsonville is probably the biggest at 15 acres. They also have a pumpkin patch, jumping pillow, tire mountain, gem mining, and a maze for kids. There's also a haunted trail on Friday and Saturday nights in October.

Washington Farms in Bogart has a corn maze that covers 6.5 acres and has 2 miles of paths. They also have a variety of activities like jumping pillows, zip lines, a cow train, corn box, candy cannon, ropes course, duck races, paintball, pig races, a pumpkin patch and more. Closed Mondays.

FALL FESTIVALS

The Stone Mountain Pumpkin Festival gets rolling Sept. 16 and ends Oct. 29. Play by day, glow by night. The festival features pumpkins and fall decor, special fall entertainment featuring classic storybook characters, pie eating contests and a pumpkin-themed drone show.

The Georgia Mountain Fall Festival is scheduled for Oct. 6-14 in Hiawassee. There will be carnival rides, midway games, arts and crafts vendors, educational demonstrations, musical performances and more.

The Maysville Autumn Leaf Festival is happening Oct. 6 and 7. There will be more than 60 vendors, a street dance, a raffle and food and beverages available for purchase.

The Hoschton Fall Festival is happening Oct. 6 through 8. There will be live music, arts and crafts, collectibles, food vendors, a kids zone and a parade.

The annual Crabapple Fest is happening Oct. 7 in Milton. More than 100 local antique and art vendors will be features. There will also be delicious food and football on a big screen.

Fall Festival on Ponce is scheduled for Oct. 7 and 8. The festival, which is set in Olmsted Linear Park, features more than 120 displays of fine arts and crafts, folk and "outsider art." There will also be a children's area and local food and beverage offerings.

The Georgia Apple Festival in Ellijay is happening Oct. 8-9 and Oct. 15-16. The festival features hundreds of vendors with handmade, hand-crafted items, on-site demonstrations, live music, and delicious fair food. The festival, held at the Ellijay Lions Club Fairgrounds, is named after the ripening apples that you can find all over the area at local orchards.

The Fiddlin Fest Fall Festival is happening Oct. 14 in Rome. The festival features the classical sounds of bluegrass music on two live music stages. Both regional and local bluegrass bands will perform. There will also be a multitude of vendors, a car show, and food and beverages available for purchase.

The Snellville Fall Festival is scheduled for Oct. 15 on the Towne Green. There will be arts and crafts, a wide variety of food, costume contest for humans and dogs, and an all-day activity kids zone with a rock wall, mini golf, a trackless train, gaming bus, multiple inflatables and pumpkin decorating.

Monroe's Fall Fest is happening Oct. 14 in downtown Monroe. There will be multiple vendors, a food court, costume contests for children and pets and more.

Fall Arts in the Park is scheduled for Oct. 14 and 15 in Blue Ridge. This is a juried fine art show featuring hundreds of regional artists and craftsmen. There's also special events for child and live musical performances.

The Cave Spring Fall Fest, Pickle Festival and Quilt Show is happening Oct. 15 and 15 in Cave Spring. This year's festival will feature more than 70 vendors and their will be a kids zone. There will also be live entertainment.

Fayetteville's 3rd annual Pumpkin Festival is happening Oct. 21 at Courthouse Square. There will an inflatable corn maze, petty zoo, kids costume contest, games, a trick-or-treat village, and an amazing display of pumpkins.

Braselton's Fall Festival is happening Oct. 27 through 29. It's been named one of the best festivals in the country and features more than 350 booths offering everything from fine art to home decor to primitive artwork and jewelry. There will be multiple food trucks and live entertainment.

Toccoa's 2023 Harvest Festival is happening Oct. 28 and 29. The festival will feature more than 160 craft and food vendors. The emphasis is on homemade, home baked and homegrown items. There will also be live entertainment, a classic car cruise-in, a petting zoo, horse and buggy rides, puppet shows, farm displays and more.

If you would like to submit information to be added to this list, send an email with details to joyce.lupiani@fox.com.

