Authorities request help finding missing DeKalb County puppies

One of the three puppies taken during a break-in at a metro-Atlanta animal shelter has been found safe in a nearby backyard, but now the hunt is on to find the other dogs stolen early Friday morning.

Sophie Felix's sharp eyes are why the not-so-pint-sized puppy Emilia is safe and sound. She spotted the 4-month-old dog near her fence Friday night and tried to help her.

"She was just the most adorable dog ever and really crying, very thirsty," Felix said.

Felix walked her around the neighborhood to find her owner, but the puppy only wanted to follow her. When she looked online, she realized the dog was one of three stolen earlier in the day from Paws Atlanta on Covington Highway, a shelter about a mile away.

"She's very distinct with the brown patches around her eyes, so I just knew that was her," Felix said.

(Credit: PAWS Atlanta) (Supplied)

With no idea how Emilia got to her home, she reached out to the shelter and volunteers rushed over.

"We were all just crying and happy and so glad to have that dog back," said Paws Atlanta Shelter Manager Laura McKelvey.

A puppy named Violet and a Toy Yorkie are still missing. The shelter says donors have offered up a reward of a thousand dollars per puppy to find them.

PUPPY STOLEN FROM DEKALB COUNTY ANIMAL SHELTER FOUND SAFE, TWO DOGS STILL MISSING

"We weren't really thinking we would get anyone back now we're even more hopeful that we'll get another puppy," McKelvey said.

McKelvey says the suspected dognapper was caught on camera, but not his face. Not only are donors offering reward money, but also cash to beef up security.

"We already started installing cameras, and we had a lot to begin with, but we're also discussing some other options to try and secure the area," she said.

If you know where the two other puppies are or who took them, you're asked to call the DeKalb County Police Department.