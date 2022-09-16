Puppies stolen during break-in at DeKalb County animal shelter, employees say

article

DeKalb County police are investigating a brazen break-in and burglary at a DeKalb County animal shelter early Friday morning.

Employees at PAWS Atlanta, which is located on the 5200 block of Covington Highway, say the shelter has been dealing with many animals abandoned at the location at night, so they've been monitoring their security cameras.

At around 3 a.m. Friday, employees say they noticed someone wearing a hoodie walking suspiciously back and forth around the shelter, heard the sound of breaking glass, and called the police.

When they arrived at shelter, they found the back door's window smashed with a rock and crates left open.

In total, three dogs were missing - two puppies named Violet and Emilia and a toy Yorkie. Employees believe a fourth dog would have been taken, but the thief dropped it in the shelter's off-leash area.

Violet and Emilia (PAWS Atlanta)

Shelter employees say they believe that the thief targeted dogs that they thought would be valuable.

"I've been here 15 years and this is something I never thought it would happen," Shelter Manager Laura McKelvey told FOX 5.

McKelvey said the saddest thing was the stolen Yorkie was already promised to someone and was just about to be adopted.

If you know anything about the crime, contact DeKalb County police.