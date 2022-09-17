Puppy stolen from DeKalb County animal shelter found safe, two dogs still missing

article

One of three dogs taken during a break-in at PAWS Atlanta is now back with the shelter and staff say they are hopeful the two other pups will be found safe.

The break-in and burglary happened overnight Friday at the shelter, located on the 5200 block of Covington Highway in DeKalb County. Employees say they noticed someone wearing a hoodie walking suspiciously back and forth around the shelter, heard the sound of breaking glass, and called the police. When they arrived at shelter, they found the back door's window smashed with a rock and crates left open.

In total, three dogs were missing - two puppies named Violet and Emilia and a toy Yorkie.

On Saturday, PAWS Atlanta posted an update to Facebook saying Emilia had been found and rescued. According to the post, a shelter volunteer spotted a photo of a puppy on Nextdoor that "strongly resembled" one of the missing dogs.

"The dog had been wandering, scared, in someone's yard for a few hours," the post reads in part. "The volunteer contacted PAWS Atlanta staff who immediately drove to the location and determined that it was, indeed, Emilia! Other than a few scratches and a hungry belly, she is unharmed."

(PAWS Atlanta)

PAWS Atlanta says they do not believe that the person who found the missing pup had anything to do with the crime.

" It's possible that, because Emilia was rescued from a neighborhood only a short distance from the shelter, she may have escaped from the man who stole her after being taken. It's also possible that he lives in the area, but we can't say anything for sure at this time."

(PAWS Atlanta)

PAWS Atlanta staff say Emilia's safe return gives them hope that they can locate their other two missing dogs.