Man found dead inside home in Hall County, police say

The Hall County Sheriff's Office said it is investigating a homicide on Wednesday.

Officials said deputies responded to a call about a man found dead at a home at approximately 10 a.m. on Talmo Road — near on Ga. Highway 60 and Candler Road.

Investigators said there appeared to have been a struggle at the home.

Hall County deputies investigate after a man was found dead at his Talmo Road home on April 21, 2021. (FOX 5)

Police said the body showed evidence of blunt force trauma.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

