Man found dead inside home in Hall County, police say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 35 mins ago
Hall County
FOX 5 Atlanta
Hall County deputies investigate after a man was found dead at his Talmo Road home on April 21, 2021. (Photo: Thomas Bradley/FOX 5 Atlanta)

HALL COUNTY, Ga. - The Hall County Sheriff's Office said it is investigating a homicide on Wednesday.

Officials said deputies responded to a call about a man found dead at a home at approximately 10 a.m. on Talmo Road — near on Ga. Highway 60 and Candler Road.

Investigators said there appeared to have been a struggle at the home. 

Hall County deputies investigate after a man was found dead at his Talmo Road home on April 21, 2021. (FOX 5)

Police said the body showed evidence of blunt force trauma.

