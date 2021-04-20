'Rape day' threat on TikTok not deemed credible, police say

Local police are addressing concerns about a possible sexual assault threat being shared on social media. In it, men encourage carrying out sexual assault on a specific day.

FOX 5’s Alex Whittler spoke to Gwinnett County police about that threat

"If you don't feel safe at that point. Thats okay," someone in a TikTok video says.

It's one of millions of TikToks encouraging people to stay home Friday, April 24. One says a group of men posted a video dubbing that date as a day to carry out unlawful sexual activity.

The original post has not been confirmed, but that hasn't stopped people from posting ways they think people could protect themselves during a supposed "national rape day."

'Creature' terrorizing Poland town turns out to be a croissant stuck in a tree

Advertisement

Facebook has flagged many of those posts as false information.

"It's not uncommon for the police department to get tips, or see threats distributed on social media and other websites," Gwinnett County Police Corporal Collin Flynn said.

He tells FOX 5's Alex Whittler the department receives tips about social media threats and constantly monitors trends, vetting each assertion.

"A lot of times what we see as police are crimes of opportunity. If you are alone, someone might view that as an opportunity to commit a crime," he said.

VIDEO: Florida woman says she spotted a 'baby dinosaur' running through yard

Cpl. Flynn suggests calling a friend or family member if you must walk alone, to discourage someone from targeting you.

While Gwinnett Police did not say they've seen this specific threat made toward anyone in the county, they did encourage everyone-- men and women-- to be aware of their surroundings.

April is sexual assault awareness month. It's not clear if the social media posts were made in opposition, but you're always encouraged to contact police if you see something suspicious-- even if you first heard about it online.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.