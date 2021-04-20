Authorities accuse Hall County man of raping 16-year-old

article

The Hall County Sheriff's Office said deputies arrested a 32-year-old man for rape, child molestation and sexual battery on Saturday, accusing him of crimes against a 16-year-old girl.

Officials said Hall County Sheriff’s Office Warrants Unit deputies arrested James Kenneth Evans, 32, without incident at his residence in the 5000 block of Lights Ferry Road in Flowery Branch.

Investigators said Evans' alleged crimes occurred over the course of several years, all against the same victim.

Investigators said Evans raped and molested the victim at her home between May 24 and June 5 in 2020.

Investigators said Evans committed sexual battery between Jan. 1 and Dec. 1 in 2017, also at the victim’s residence.

Police said he knew the victim.

Officials said the victim disclosed the incidents to a medical professional, who contacted deputies on Aug. 6, 2020. The investigation began following the revelation of those alligations

Investigators obtained warrants for Evans’ arrest on Nov. 30, 2020.

Evans was booked in at the Hall County Jail and remained there without bond on Monday afternoon. Sheriff’s Office detectives continue to investigate the case.

