Atlanta's warming centers face new restrictions sparking heated debate

The Brief Atlanta's emergency warming centers, crucial for the homeless during cold weather, are now subject to new location restrictions set by the city council. The legislation prohibits warming centers from being within 1,000 feet of schools, a move criticized for reinforcing negative stereotypes about homeless people. Some residents back the restrictions due to perceived safety risks and problems with warming centers near schools, as claimed by Arleshia McMichael. Homeless individuals like Alvin Porter find accessing shelters challenging, with many centers being at full capacity and unable to accommodate everyone in need. City Councilmember Andrea Boone acknowledges that while necessary, warming centers are not a permanent solution and advocates for more comprehensive services for the homeless.



As temperatures plunged Friday night, Alvin Porter waited near Atlanta's Central Park for a spot in one of the city's two emergency warming centers. For Porter, who is experiencing homelessness, the centers are vital in the harsh winter weather.

"It’s a place where you can go when it’s cold. And you’re homeless," said Porter, whose Social Security benefits were recently cut off. "Just so happens that I’m out on the street without a place to stay."

These warming centers, lifelines for individuals like Porter, now face new restrictions. Earlier this week, the Atlanta City Council voted to limit where the centers can be located, sparking heated debate.

The legislation requests that no city-operated emergency warming center be located within 1,000 feet of any public, private, or parochial school. During the council meeting, housing advocates condemned the measure, arguing it perpetuates harmful stereotypes that equate homelessness with danger.

"It implies that if someone’s homeless, they’re inherently a threat to kids," critics said.

However, some community members supported the restrictions. Arleshia McMichael, Vice Chair of Public Safety for Neighborhood Planning Unit-H, spoke out about the impact of a warming center in Adamsville, which is just 200 feet from a school.

"It poses a threat not only to the community or the youth that’s involved. It’s also for the homeless because they don’t have the right resources that they need," McMichael said. She claimed the center’s proximity to the school has caused issues in the neighborhood. "Once they linger in the neighborhood, they don’t have funds either. They’re going to start robbing. They’re going to do something to get to whatever they need."

For people like Porter, the challenges remain daunting. Accessing shelters or warming centers is already difficult, he said. "I think they really are limited already because most of the shelters are full. You really can’t hardly get in one."

City Council member Andrea Boone, who introduced the bill, defended the legislation but emphasized that the centers are a temporary solution. She said the centers are a band aid and is urging the city to invest in more comprehensive services for the homeless population.