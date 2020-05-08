Atlanta's top cop says street racing and car stunts are happening at an all-time high

Atlanta's top cop says incidents of street racing and car stunts are at an all-time high.

That is what Chief Erika Shields told the mayor and members of the city council.

She candidly admitted her officers were not ready to react to activity last weekend, including one gathering of more than one hundred young people in the west end of Atlanta.

Atlanta mayor: Gov. Kemp rejects idea of requiring masks be worn in some cases in public

Joyce Sheperd said she is tired of the illegal activity in her district. It is not just a nuisance but is also dangerous, she said. "They were partying like it's 1999," Sheperd said.

The chief said the department knows how to monitor and enforce the traffic laws without engaging in pursuits.

"We have to have intelligence," the chief said. Police must monitor social media to try to keep up with the plans of car enthusiasts.

Advertisement

Large crowd shoots off fireworks, does car stunts in Atlanta parking lot