Large crowd shoots off fireworks, does car stunts in Atlanta parking lot

An outrageous video shot on Saturday shows dozens of people gathered for what appears to be an enormous party in an Atlanta shopping center parking lot.

The video shows fireworks being shot into the air and drivers doing donuts in the Mall West End parking lot Saturday night.

Some people were also seen hanging out of moving cars in the video.

Though the state's shelter-in-place order has expired, many people question the decision to gather like this while coronavirus infections continue to rise.

The enormous crowd was caught on camera in an Atlanta parking lot. (Therealwhatcwants via Instagram)

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Atlanta police tell FOX 5 they did respond to a complaint of a large party not far from the West End, but could not say whether the two were connected.

Advertisement

App users click here for live updates