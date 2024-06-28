Atlanta's Killer Mike not expected to be charged for Grammy incident
article
ATLANTA - Michael Render, better known as the rapper Killer Mike, will likely avoid charges following an incident at the Grammy Awards in February.
The Los Angeles City Attorney's Office has confirmed that the rapper successfully completed community service, as reported by the New York Times.
Killer Mike, an Atlanta native, was detained on suspicion of a misdemeanor offense but was never formally charged.
The altercation occurred while he was celebrating his three Grammy wins. Killer Mike attributed the incident to an "overzealous" security guard, which led to the confrontation.
The resolution of this case will allow him to focus on his music and community activism without the looming threat of legal repercussions.