Couple arrested after Coweta County deputies find kids in hot car alone

The Brief Dezhon Hall was charged with reckless conduct, willful obstruction, and possession of marijuana after leaving children unattended in a hot car. Hall attempted to evade deputies by running through a shopping center and locking himself in a restaurant bathroom before being taken into custody. Santana Annette Reynolds, the children's mother, was charged with reckless conduct, driving on a suspended license, and marijuana possession after driving away with the children.



Video released by the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office shows a man running from deputies at a shopping center after being accused of leaving children in a hot car without supervision.

What we know:

Dezhon Hall, 33, was charged with reckless conduct, willful obstruction, and possession of marijuana. He had outstanding arrest warrants in metro Atlanta.

Hall and the mother of three children were accused of leaving the children alone in a hot car that was parked at Publix in Newnan. Hall initially refused to identify himself.

Deputies said this all started when they were called to a Publix grocery store about three children left alone without an adult in a running car. Deputies said when they got there, they found the car was indeed running, closed up, and the air conditioning was on. They were also concerned the kids might accidentally shift the car into drive. When they opened the car, they said they could smell marijuana.

Deputies said Hall’s foot chase took him through the kitchen of a Chinese restaurant, where he locked himself inside a bathroom.

Eventually, they took him into custody.

Meanwhile, deputies said when they were running after Hall, the children’s mother came out and drove away with the children. Deputies said they pulled her over and charged Santana Annette Reynolds with reckless conduct, driving on a suspended license, and marijuana possession. They said she was working as a grocery delivery driver.

What we don't know:

It is not clear if Hall or Reynolds have retained legal representation.