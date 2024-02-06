Killer Mike's son has successful kidney transplant day after rapper's arrest at Grammys

article

Atlanta rapper Killer Mike has had an interesting couple of days, but he and his family can breathe a sigh of relief about something really important to him.

The 48-year-old rapper and activist is with his son Michael "Pony Boy" Render after the 21-year-old underwent a successful kidney transplant, TMZ reports.

According to the outlet, Render went into surgery on Monday morning after waiting three years for a kidney match.

In November, Killer Mike told In Depth with Graham Bensinger that he had been there when his son was taken into the operating room for treatment.

With the health struggles, Mike said it was an emotional time when he learned the good news that "Pony Boy" had been moved to a higher spot on the waitlist.

"I got a call a few weeks ago that he had been bumped up in the kidney transplant list - that my child will get the opportunity to live a full life as a young man," Mike said.

The rapper has not shared an update on his son's condition.

Killer Mike arrested after Grammy Award wins

The great news came hours after Killer Mike was arrested on Sunday at the 66th annual Grammy Awards.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, Mike was detained after "a physical altercation" that occurred just after 4 p.m. PST on a street right outside where the ceremony was held at Crypto.com Arena in Downtown Los Angeles.

Killer Mike poses in the press room with the Grammy for Best Rap Performance, Best Rap Album and Best Rap Song during the 66th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 4, 2024. (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Expand

Rolling Stone reports that a female security officer claims she was injured by Killer Mike, whose real name is Michael Render, during the event. A law enforcement source told the outlet that the musician approached the security guard at her assigned entrance at the arena, and she asked Render for his ticket.

The source shared that the woman explained Render tried to allegedly go around her instead of going through a security checkpoint. She then "ran around and got in front of him again."

Per the outlet, Render allegedly "pushed her to the ground." The security guard allegedly suffered from injuries on her hand and fingers. The source told the outlet that the woman called out for help, which prompted other security guards to circle Render and call the police.

The female security guard received medical attention, took photos of her alleged injuries and signed a citizen's arrest for misdemeanor battery, the outlet reported.

Render was arrested and booked on a misdemeanor battery charge and released that same night.

A video posted on X by a staff writer from The Hollywood Reporter showed the rapper being escorted in handcuffs.

Someone in the video asks, "Mike, are you serious?"

"Yeah, yeah I’m serious," Killer Mike can be heard saying as he walks away.

The Atlanta native won three Grammys earlier in the evening: Best Rap Song ("Scientists and Engineers" featuring André 3000), Best Rap Album ("Michael") and Best Rap Performance ("Scientists and Engineers" featuring André 3000).

Speaking on V103’s Big Tigger Morning Show on Monday morning, Mike jokingly referred to his arrest as a "speed bump."

He is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 29 in Los Angeles.

FOX News contributed to this report. Kelly Hayes and Heather Miller contributed.