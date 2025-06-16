Atlanta launches $33M renovation to transform Fairburn Road

The Brief The city of Atlanta has launched a $33 million Complete Streets Project to renovate a three-mile stretch of Fairburn Road, including road resurfacing, improved drainage, and bike lanes. Residents and officials, including Mayor Andre Dickens and Councilwoman Andrea Boone, are optimistic about the long-awaited improvements, emphasizing the project's importance for community connectivity and accessibility. The Fairburn Road renovation aims to address longstanding issues like potholes and road damage, with completion expected by fall, enhancing safety and vibrancy by 2025.



Residents in southwest Atlanta are cautiously optimistic that a major street renovation on Fairburn Road has finally come to fruition. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, City Councilwoman Andrea Boone, and members of the community turned the dirt on the multi-million-dollar project on Monday morning. They hope this project doesn't have the same fate as another project.

What we know:

The city of Atlanta is coming to the rescue with a $33 million Complete Streets Project. The three-mile stretch will not only include road resurfacing, but Phase 2 promises multi-use trails that include improved drainage and bike lanes. Residents along Fairburn Road in Adamsville say they have literally waited for years to see a road improvement like this. For District 10 Councilwoman Andrea Boone and Solomon Caviness, the city transportation commissioner, this project is personal.

For decades, Fairburn Road has been a major corridor connecting southwest Atlanta to northwest Atlanta. Thousands of cars use the roadway, so much of the stress shows with potholes and busted roads.

What they're saying:

"This is a big step forward for this community, really for all of Atlanta. We will make this corridor better, make it safer and more accessible for the people who live, work, travel, and play in this area," said Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens.

"Community residents say major improvements like this are long overdue. They hope the Fairburn Road project will not see the delays and business pains that the Cascade Road Project is experiencing," said Dickens.

"Fairburn Road is more than just one of Atlanta's busiest thoroughfares; it is a lifeline that connects our neighborhoods," said Boone.

"I am excited about it because, as you know, we do great ribbon cuttings. We have a great time at ribbon cuttings; it's the follow-up after that. Now, we are finally getting some action over here in southwest Atlanta," said resident Cecilia Houston.

"We will see brighter lights, resurfacing, accessibility with sidewalks, and just a more vibrant Fairburn Road by 2025," said Transportation Commissioner Solomon Caviness.

What's next:

The Fairburn Road Complete Streets project ends at Bolton Road and will include repairing busted streets like this. The commissioner says all of this should be completed by the fall.