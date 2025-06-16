13 Gwinnett polling locations changed before special election

article

Gwinnett County elections officials said they changed 13 polling locations for the special election on Tuesday.

What we know:

The polling locations are spread out across the county, including Dacula, Norcross, Peachtree Corners, Sugar Hill, Duluth, Stone Mountain, Lawrenceville and Snellville.

The affected precincts are 003, 022, 025, 048, 064, 081, 090, 096, 101, 104, 133, 136 and 149.

The county says voters will be mailed new voter registration cards with the updated polling locations.

The full list is below.

If you need help figuring out where you should vote, you can call 678-226-7210 or go to Gwinnett County's elections website.

Dig deeper:

Tuesday's election is for the Georgia Public Service Commission. 8 people are running for 2 seats.

The Georgia Public Service Commission is the body elected statewide that regulates utilities such as gas and electricity. It has power over what Georgia Power, the state's largest electric provider, can charge customers for electricity.

What we don't know:

Elections officials did not say why they changed the locations at the last minute.

Polling locations:

Here is the full list of changed locations:

Precinct 003

Former Location: Hebron Baptist Church, Dacula

New Location: Dacula United Methodist Church, 2655 Fence Road NE, Dacula

Precinct 022

Former Location: Peachtree Corners Presbyterian Church, Norcross

New Location: Peachtree Elementary School, 5995 Crooked Creek Road, Peachtree Corners

Precinct 025

Former Location: Sugar Hill Church, Sugar Hill

New Location: Calvary Assembly Church of God, 1132 Buford Highway, Sugar Hill

Precinct 048

Former Location: Gas South District

New Location: Mason Elementary School, 3030 Bunten Road, Duluth

Precinct 064

Former Location: Voice of Faith, Stone Mountain

New Location: Mountain Park United Methodist Church, 1405 Rockbridge Road, Stone Mountain

Precinct 081

Former Location: Church of Christ Snellville,

New Location: W.C. Britt Elementary School, 2503 Skyland Drive, Snellville

Precinct 090

Former Location: C3 Church, Lawrenceville

New Location: Fairview Presbyterian Church, 857 Duluth Highway, Lawrenceville

Precinct 096

Former Location: Yugal Kunj Radha Krishna Temple

New Location: B.B. Harris Elementary School, 3123 Claiborne Drive NW, Duluth

Precinct 101

Former Location: Hope Street Fellowship, Atlanta

New Location: Winters Chapel United Methodist Church, 5105 Winters Chapel Road, Atlanta

Precinct 104

Former Location: Lenora Park Gym, Snellville

New Location: Evangel Community Church, 3857 Centerville Rosebud Road, Snellville

Precinct 133

Former Location: Dacula Park Activity Building, Dacula

New Location: Dyer Elementary School, 1707 Hurricane Shoals Road NE, Dacula

Precinct 136

Former Location: North Metro First Baptist Church, Lawrenceville

New Location: Philadelphia Romanian Church, 581 Old Peachtree Road NE, Lawrenceville

Precinct 149

Former Location: Gwinnett Christian Life Assembly of God, Lawrenceville

New Location: Gwinnett Church of Christ, 1736 Sever Road, Lawrenceville