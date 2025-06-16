13 Gwinnett polling locations changed before special election
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County elections officials said they changed 13 polling locations for the special election on Tuesday.
What we know:
The polling locations are spread out across the county, including Dacula, Norcross, Peachtree Corners, Sugar Hill, Duluth, Stone Mountain, Lawrenceville and Snellville.
The affected precincts are 003, 022, 025, 048, 064, 081, 090, 096, 101, 104, 133, 136 and 149.
The county says voters will be mailed new voter registration cards with the updated polling locations.
The full list is below.
If you need help figuring out where you should vote, you can call 678-226-7210 or go to Gwinnett County's elections website.
Dig deeper:
Tuesday's election is for the Georgia Public Service Commission. 8 people are running for 2 seats.
The Georgia Public Service Commission is the body elected statewide that regulates utilities such as gas and electricity. It has power over what Georgia Power, the state's largest electric provider, can charge customers for electricity.
What we don't know:
Elections officials did not say why they changed the locations at the last minute.
Polling locations:
Here is the full list of changed locations:
Precinct 003
Former Location: Hebron Baptist Church, Dacula
New Location: Dacula United Methodist Church, 2655 Fence Road NE, Dacula
Precinct 022
Former Location: Peachtree Corners Presbyterian Church, Norcross
New Location: Peachtree Elementary School, 5995 Crooked Creek Road, Peachtree Corners
Precinct 025
Former Location: Sugar Hill Church, Sugar Hill
New Location: Calvary Assembly Church of God, 1132 Buford Highway, Sugar Hill
Precinct 048
Former Location: Gas South District
New Location: Mason Elementary School, 3030 Bunten Road, Duluth
Precinct 064
Former Location: Voice of Faith, Stone Mountain
New Location: Mountain Park United Methodist Church, 1405 Rockbridge Road, Stone Mountain
Precinct 081
Former Location: Church of Christ Snellville,
New Location: W.C. Britt Elementary School, 2503 Skyland Drive, Snellville
Precinct 090
Former Location: C3 Church, Lawrenceville
New Location: Fairview Presbyterian Church, 857 Duluth Highway, Lawrenceville
Precinct 096
Former Location: Yugal Kunj Radha Krishna Temple
New Location: B.B. Harris Elementary School, 3123 Claiborne Drive NW, Duluth
Precinct 101
Former Location: Hope Street Fellowship, Atlanta
New Location: Winters Chapel United Methodist Church, 5105 Winters Chapel Road, Atlanta
Precinct 104
Former Location: Lenora Park Gym, Snellville
New Location: Evangel Community Church, 3857 Centerville Rosebud Road, Snellville
Precinct 133
Former Location: Dacula Park Activity Building, Dacula
New Location: Dyer Elementary School, 1707 Hurricane Shoals Road NE, Dacula
Precinct 136
Former Location: North Metro First Baptist Church, Lawrenceville
New Location: Philadelphia Romanian Church, 581 Old Peachtree Road NE, Lawrenceville
Precinct 149
Former Location: Gwinnett Christian Life Assembly of God, Lawrenceville
New Location: Gwinnett Church of Christ, 1736 Sever Road, Lawrenceville
The Source: Information for this article came from Gwinnett County's website.