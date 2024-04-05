Killer Mike announces North American tour, releases video featuring Atlanta

article

Atlanta's Killer Mike has announced a series of North American tour dates in support of his latest solo album, Michael.

Named the Down By Law - Summer 2024 Tour, the tour will kick off on May 4 in Memphis and travel to cities such as Washington D.C. (May 21), Atlanta (June 22), Toronto (July 7), New York (July 29-31), Chicago (Aug. 3), and Denver (Aug. 7), among others, before concluding in Los Angeles on Oct. 15. Throughout the tour, Killer Mike will be accompanied by his choir, the Midnight Revival.

In addition to the tour announcement, a new music video for the song "Exit 9," featuring Blxst, has been released. Directed by Shane Smith, the video showcases various Atlanta landmarks and includes a cameo from Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens.

Released last June, Michael marked Killer Mike's first solo album in 11 years. The album was recently honored with three Grammy Awards at this year's ceremony, including Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for the track "Scientists & Engineers," as well as Best Rap Album.

TOUR DATES:

05-04 Memphis, TN - Riverbeat Music Festival

05-21 Washington, D.C. - Kennedy Center

06-22 Atlanta, GA - Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash

06-29 Vancouver, British Columbia - Vancouver Jazz Fest

07-03 Montreal, Quebec - Montreal International Jazz Festival

07-05 Quebec City, Quebec - Festival d’été de Québec

07-06 Ottawa, Ontario - Ottawa Blues Fest

07-07 Toronto, Ontario - Danforth Music Hall

07-12 Winnipeg, Manitoba - Winnipeg Folk Fest

07-26 Nelsonville, OH - Nelsonville Music Festival

07-27 Newport, RI - Newport Folk Festival

07-29 New York, NY - Blue Note

07-30 New York, NY - Blue Note

07-31 New York, NY - Blue Note

08-02 Detroit, MI - The Majestic Theatre

08-03 Chicago, IL - Lollapalooza

08-05 Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

08-07 Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

08-08 Salt Lake City, UT - Ogden Amphitheatre

08-10 Seattle, WA - Thing Festival

09-29 St. Louis, MO - Evolution Festival

10-15 Los Angeles, CA - The Novo

Click here for more information about the tour. Click here for Ticketmaster.