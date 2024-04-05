Killer Mike announces North American tour, releases video featuring Atlanta
ATLANTA - Atlanta's Killer Mike has announced a series of North American tour dates in support of his latest solo album, Michael.
Named the Down By Law - Summer 2024 Tour, the tour will kick off on May 4 in Memphis and travel to cities such as Washington D.C. (May 21), Atlanta (June 22), Toronto (July 7), New York (July 29-31), Chicago (Aug. 3), and Denver (Aug. 7), among others, before concluding in Los Angeles on Oct. 15. Throughout the tour, Killer Mike will be accompanied by his choir, the Midnight Revival.
In addition to the tour announcement, a new music video for the song "Exit 9," featuring Blxst, has been released. Directed by Shane Smith, the video showcases various Atlanta landmarks and includes a cameo from Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens.
Released last June, Michael marked Killer Mike's first solo album in 11 years. The album was recently honored with three Grammy Awards at this year's ceremony, including Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for the track "Scientists & Engineers," as well as Best Rap Album.
TOUR DATES:
05-04 Memphis, TN - Riverbeat Music Festival
05-21 Washington, D.C. - Kennedy Center
06-22 Atlanta, GA - Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash
06-29 Vancouver, British Columbia - Vancouver Jazz Fest
07-03 Montreal, Quebec - Montreal International Jazz Festival
07-05 Quebec City, Quebec - Festival d’été de Québec
07-06 Ottawa, Ontario - Ottawa Blues Fest
07-07 Toronto, Ontario - Danforth Music Hall
07-12 Winnipeg, Manitoba - Winnipeg Folk Fest
07-26 Nelsonville, OH - Nelsonville Music Festival
07-27 Newport, RI - Newport Folk Festival
07-29 New York, NY - Blue Note
07-30 New York, NY - Blue Note
07-31 New York, NY - Blue Note
08-02 Detroit, MI - The Majestic Theatre
08-03 Chicago, IL - Lollapalooza
08-05 Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue
08-07 Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre
08-08 Salt Lake City, UT - Ogden Amphitheatre
08-10 Seattle, WA - Thing Festival
09-29 St. Louis, MO - Evolution Festival
10-15 Los Angeles, CA - The Novo
Click here for more information about the tour. Click here for Ticketmaster.