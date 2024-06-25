Atlanta's Killer Mike presented first-ever Game Changer Award

A multi-Grammy winner was just honored for his contributions to Atlanta's hip-hop community.

Killer Mike received the first-ever "Game Changer Award," named in memory of Dungeon Family co-founder Rico Wade.

He was presented with the award after his performance at HOT 107.9's Birthday Bash concert.

Wade, a pioneer in hip-hop, helped produce several iconic albums that launched the careers of OutKast, Goodie Mob, and Cee-Lo Green.

Wade died in April at the age of 52.