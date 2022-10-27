Video shows crowd scatter when gunshots were fired at Atlanta University Center

article

Police shared videos of a shooting near Atlanta University Center during Clark Atlanta University's homecoming weekend.

Police are trying to identify the suspects who fired the shots after midnight on Oct. 16 in the area of James P. Brawley Drive near the Robert W. Woodruff Library . Police indicated on the video where the gunshots came from, but the quality isn't high enough to identify the shooter or shooters.

Police highlighted a car in a video showing the intersection of Mildred and Parsons streets. The video shows a gray or white BMW turning before several "muzzle flashes" come from the trees. It's too dark to see people in the video.

Investigators also showed a video of a crowd of people gathered around a stage during a DJ's performance. Police indicated where shots were fired in the crowd.

A total of four people were hurt, including two people shot in front of the library while listening to a DJ. They ran into a dormitory for cover, according to a police report.

Police also found a man laying on his stomach with a gunshot wound to his left buttock. The responding officer said he was in so much pain that he couldn't provide details on the shooting to police at the scene before an ambulance took him to Grady.

A woman said she was grazed by a bullet while in her dorm.

Another person told police a bullet flew through his car window and hit his steering wheel while he was at a stop sign.

Police initially detained four people in a BMW with four people inside but released them after searching their car.

Police are offering up to $2,000 for information in the case. The Atlanta Police Department is looking for cellphone video of the incident. Anyone with information can contact investigators at 404-546-4213 or send a tip to Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477), www.crimestoppersatlanta.org or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637).