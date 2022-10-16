Several shot while listening to DJ near Clark Atlanta campus, police say

Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that left four people hurt near Atlanta University Center. Police think the shooting is related to a homecoming event.

The shooting happened on James P. Brawley Drive near the Clark Atlanta campus. Police were patrolling the area when they heard gunshots at around 12:29 a.m.

Police said officers initially found three people with gunshot wounds. A fourth victim had a "graze wound" but did not want treatment. They're expected to recover, police said.

Police said there was a DJ playing a set near the library when gunfire erupted.

Police have not arrested a gunman.

Homecoming festivities at Clark Atlanta returned were in-person in 2022, two years after the university pivoted to online operations. The last university-sanctioned events were at 7 p.m. on Saturday night, according to the school's homecoming website.