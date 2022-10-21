Gunshot victims hid in dorm following shooting at Atlanta University Center, police say

Students ran into their dormitory, seeking cover, and police found a man lying on the ground in pain following a shooting during a music performance at Atlanta University Center near the Clark Atlanta University campus Saturday night.

The shooting happened in the area of James P. Brawley Drive near the Robert W. Woodruff Library during Clark Atlanta's homecoming weekend. An Atlanta Police Department report said someone opened fire and scattered a crowd of students at around 12:30 a.m. where a DJ had been playing for about an hour.

Police are looking for at least two suspects, but don't know what they look like or why the shooting started.

A total of four people were hurt, including two people shot in front of a university library while listening to a DJ. They ducked for cover and ran into their dorm, according to an Atlanta Police Department report. Police said one victim, Travis Mayfield, realized he'd been shot in the foot and the other victim, Damarion Seaton, noticed he'd been shot in the right buttock. Both received treatment at Grady Memorial Hospital.

Police also found Liam Wuestman laying on his stomach with a gunshot wound to his left buttock. The responding officer said he was in so much pain that he couldn't provide details on the shooting to police at the scene before an ambulance took him to Grady. A friend told police Wuestman bent over and started visibly bleeding after gunshots rang out.

Another man, Josiah Udell, told police a bullet flew through his car window and hit his steering wheel while he was at a stop sign.

Police initially detained four people in a BMW with four people inside but released them after searching their car.

A spokesperson for Clark Atlanta sent this statement:

"The safety of our students remains our top priority.

"The incident in question did not happen on the campus of Clark Atlanta University rather, off campus at the 100 block of Walnut Street.

"Upon receipt of the report from the student involved, Clark Atlanta Public Safety immediately initiated an investigation into the matter.

"At this time, the investigation is pending due to the need for additional information.

"Clark Atlanta University will continue to work closely with Atlanta Police and the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office to increase police visibility in the Zone 1 Area."