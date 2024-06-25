Atlanta United visits patients at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta

article

A couple of Atlanta United players dropped by Children's Healthcare of Atlanta on Tuesday.

Midfielders Tristan Muyumba (8) and Xande Silva (16) surprised the patients and staff at Children's Scottish Rite campus in Sandy Springs.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Atlanta United players Tristan Muyumba and Xande Silva paid a visit to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Scottish Rite on June 25, 2024. (Credit: Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Scottish Rite)

They spent one-on-one time with the kids, making friendship bracelets, playing games and answering questions. They even brought some free team swag.

Atlanta United is scheduled to play Toronto at Mercedes-Benz Stadium this Saturday.