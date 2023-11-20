Opening match for soccer's Copa America 2024 to take place in Atlanta

article

The opening match of the world's most exciting and oldest national team tournament, CONMEBOL Copa America 2024, will take place at Atlanta's renowned Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The tournament, featuring 10 CONMEBOL teams and 6 guest teams from Concacaf, is set to captivate soccer enthusiasts during the summer of 2024 in the United States.

The inaugural match will unfold at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, home to the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons and MLS’ Atlanta United, on June 20. Boasting a seating capacity exceeding 71,000, the stadium is renowned for its cutting-edge technology and fan-friendly amenities. Past host to monumental events like Super Bowl LIII and the College Football Playoff National Championship, Mercedes-Benz Stadium is no stranger to the global sports stage. It is also slated to host the 2025 CFP National Championship and FIFA World Cup 2026.

CONMEBOL President Alejandro Domínguez expressed his anticipation, stating, "We expect stadiums filled with the passion of the entire American continent for the inauguration and final of an unforgettable CONMEBOL Copa America. These are magnificent stadiums in wonderful cities."

Miami's Hard Rock Stadium is set to host the final match of the tournament, adding to the excitement of this prestigious event.

Victor Montagliani, Concacaf President and FIFA Vice President, praised the selection of Atlanta and Miami as hosts, emphasizing the region's growing prominence in global football. "The exciting prospect of co-organizing the Copa America 2024 with our partners at CONMEBOL, in addition to the range of Concacaf competitions we will deliver in the next three years, will cement our region as a global hub for football," Montagliani added.

Local officials and sports commissions from both Atlanta and Miami welcomed the news, expressing pride in being chosen as host cities for such significant matches.

Dan Corso, President of Atlanta Sports Council, said, "Hosting the opening match of this prestigious tournament is an incredible achievement by everyone involved, and our region’s soccer profile has once again been elevated to the highest level with this announcement."

For fans eager to witness the action live, information on ticket sales and the competition schedule can be found on the official tournament website, copaamerica.com.

The CONMEBOL Copa America 2024, featuring 16 teams in its 48th edition, promises to bring together the biggest stars in world soccer for an exhilarating month of matches in June and July 2024.