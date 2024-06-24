Expand / Collapse search

City of Atlanta submits proposal to host Sundance Film Festival

June 24, 2024
PARK CITY, UT - JANUARY 20: View of the Eygptian Theatre during the 2006 Sundance Film Festival on Main Street January 20, 2006 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

ATLANTA - After making the shortlist of potential hosts for the iconic Sundance Film Festival in 2027, the City of Atlanta is proving it means business. City leaders have submitted a request for proposal.

"We are honored that Atlanta is being considered as a potential host for the Sundance Film Festival in 2027 and beyond. Atlanta is where the worlds of film, entertainment, economic development, diversity and inclusion meet and grow cohesively, together," said Mayor Andre Dickens. "We’re ready to show the Sundance Institute that Atlanta is the place where opportunities are endless, and Sundance can continue to shine."

The City also shared that partners have already pledged $2 million to support the festival.

Sent along with the proposal was a website showcasing the reasons Atlanta would make the perfect host for the film festival. Those reasons include the city's dedication to the arts, diverse population, public transportation, hospitality and things to do and see around the metro area.

You can check out the website that was put together here.