Three Georgia cities on shortlist to host Sundance Film Festival

Three Georgia cities have made the shortlist to host the iconic Sundance Film Festival: Atlanta, Athens, and Savannah.

Deadline.com reports that those cities are among 15 that the festival's organizers will consider as the festival's new home.

It's been in Park City, Utah since its inception in 1985.

"The real battle here is going to come down to Utah and Atlanta," said Dominic Patten, executive editor for Deadline. "Atlanta – with all of the money it can present, with all of the venues it can present, with all of the opportunities it can present – already has an advantage over many cities. It's one that Hollywood is familiar with."

The festival is a pinnacle for independent and up-and-coming filmmakers.

Patten says it brought $118 million in revenue to Park City last year.

His sources there say the city and state will fight tooth and nail to keep it.

"They're really renewing this," he said. "And of course, you know part of why that’s happening is because they see bids, like Atlanta, especially, as being a big threat to them keeping the festival after four decades."

A spokesperson for the City of Atlanta did not immediately respond to a request for comment, nor did the president of the Athens Area Chamber of Commerce.

A person involved in the city's pitch told FOX 5 they've been sworn to secrecy to protect its chances.

Patten says the 15 cities have until June 7 to get their pitches in. He expects the winner to be announced at the end of 2025's festival.