Atlanta stunt gym lends thrills and chills to locally-made horror flicks

If you watched a scary movie over the Halloween weekend, chances are you saw the work of a stunt performer. Whether the scene calls for a sinister witch flying through the air or Jason Vorhees emerging from a burning building, stunt performers are a necessary element of most horror flicks. But where do these talented professionals learn their skills and practice their craft?

Well, one of those places is right here in metro Atlanta. Brian Krainson founded professional stunt gym ATL Stunts back in 2019, creating a place where he and others could learn the skills they'd need to work steadily in Georgia’s booming film and television production scene.

"Primarily I wanted to have a place to train stunts because it's hard to find places to train stunts," Krainson told us last year. "Before you can get a job, you need training, right?"

Initially located in Chamblee, Krainson moved ATL Stunts to 6899 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard in Norcross, where he currently hosts classes and workshops taught by professionals in the industry. Because instructors are all actively working on local productions, there’s not a set class schedule; upcoming workshops are posted on Instagram, which you can find by clicking here.

You may remember our last trip to ATL Stunts in early 2021, during which we enjoyed a little "airtime" up on wires (watch it here!). Well, we figured Halloween was a perfect time to make some movie magic again! Click the video player in this article to check out our morning of tricks and treated at ATL Stunts!