Dreams take flight at Chamblee stunt gym 

With people doing backflips over his head and sliding across the floor past his legs, life really is an action movie for Brian Krainson.

Two years ago, the fitness trainer and then-aspiring stunt performer opened Worldwide Fitness Center and ATL Stunts in Chamblee, essentially creating the kind of place he’d been looking for.

"Primarily I wanted to have a place to train stunts because it's hard to find places to train stunts," Krainson says. "Before you can get a job, you need training, right?"

Since then, Krainson and his team have focused on building a network of stunt professionals and students; through regular classes and special seminars, instructors at the facility cover tactical training, wirework, stunt falls, and fighting (including several types of martial arts). The goal? Preparing those looking for their big break into Georgia’s booming film business.

"We want a nice, safe, friendly atmosphere for stunt performers, aspiring stunt performers, people who don't know where to go to start training," says Krainson. "I’d rather them come here and get some safe training, rather than trying something on their own."

"I've met so many people here, so many good people," student Ulysess Crapps said. "And the one thing I like about this place is, everybody that comes here … it's so much positive energy."

