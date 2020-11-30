Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from TUE 1:00 AM EST until WED 1:00 AM EST, Forsyth County, Fulton County
Winter Weather Advisory
from MON 5:00 PM EST until TUE 7:00 AM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County
Winter Weather Advisory
from MON 4:00 PM EST until TUE 7:00 AM EST, Rabun County
Winter Weather Advisory
until TUE 7:00 AM EST, Clay County
Special Weather Statement
until TUE 7:00 AM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County

Atlanta street racers going onto private property

Atlanta
Street racer hit private property

Police say the on-going street racing problems has gone off public roadways and have now hit private properties to do their stunts.

ATLANTA - The street racers have been told by police not to ride on public streets. If they do so, they will be subject to arrest. 

Now, some of those street racers have decided to go onto private property. 

Customers and merchants of a strip shopping center in Buckhead discovered burned rubber all over the parking lot Monday morning. 

Tommy Thomas, the owner of a barbershop, says he received almost a dozen messages from neighbors saying they were concerned about sending family members to the shops because the drivers had been there. 

"We don't want that here," Thomas said. "Someone is going to get hurt". 

Customers at the barbershop voiced similar concerns.

"There ought to be tough enforcement and their cars should be impounded," said one of the customers waiting for a trim. 

At the Atlanta City Council public safety panel on Monday, police officials gave an update on street racing enforcement. 

APD reports progress is being made, including the arrests of two organizers. 

