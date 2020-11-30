Atlanta street racers going onto private property

The street racers have been told by police not to ride on public streets. If they do so, they will be subject to arrest.

Now, some of those street racers have decided to go onto private property.

Customers and merchants of a strip shopping center in Buckhead discovered burned rubber all over the parking lot Monday morning.

Tommy Thomas, the owner of a barbershop, says he received almost a dozen messages from neighbors saying they were concerned about sending family members to the shops because the drivers had been there.

"We don't want that here," Thomas said. "Someone is going to get hurt".

Customers at the barbershop voiced similar concerns.

"There ought to be tough enforcement and their cars should be impounded," said one of the customers waiting for a trim.

At the Atlanta City Council public safety panel on Monday, police officials gave an update on street racing enforcement.

APD reports progress is being made, including the arrests of two organizers.

