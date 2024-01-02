Atlanta shooting leaves one critically injured along Continental Colony Parkway

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Atlanta Police investigate a shooting at the Retreat at Greenbriar located at 3000 Continental Colony Parkway SW on Jan 2, 2024. (FOX 5)

A shooting left one person critically wounded at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers were called out just after 4 p.m. to the Retreat at Greenbriar located at 3000 Continental Colony Parkway SW.

Atlanta police have not released details surrounding the shooting but say one person was rushed in critical condition to an area hospital.

