Atlanta shooting claims life of 17-year-old boy at apartment complex, mother says

Verlika Merriweather said her son, 17-year-old Cameron Mitchell, was hanging out with his big brother outside the family's southeast Atlanta apartment on Mount Zion Road at around 8 p.m. Saturday when tragedy struck.

Merriweather told FOX 5 Atlanta's Deidra Dukes, "My oldest son called me he said, 'Mom, mom! Cam has been shot! Cam has been shot!’"

Merriweather rushed home. First responders were trying to stabilize Cameron when she arrived.

8 SHOT IN DRIVE-BY SHOOTING NEAR ATLANTA GENTLEMEN'S CLUB

"My son was laying here, my son was laying here, and the fire department were trying to, they were working on him," Merriweather said.

Medics transported him to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Cameron's mother met with an Atlanta Police Department detective on Monday as the search continued for his killer.

A police spokesperson said the shooting stemmed from some sort of dispute that escalated into gunfire. Merriweather said witnesses told her the suspects were sitting in a silver Chevrolet Impala in the parking lot when they began arguing with her sons.

"It was three African-American men in the car, and they approached my children, and they were exchanging words, to what extent I don't know. But the guy shot at my son out the car and my son retaliated. They shot him, and Cameron retaliated and shot at them. They sped out the back of the complex."

Police confirmed it was the second shooting at the complex in recent weeks.

"It's just crazy. I believe if the gates were just closed and working this could have been avoided," one resident said.

The resident, concerned for his safety, didn't want to appear on camera. They believe property management should increase security at the complex and says the entrance and exit gates at the complex are often in disrepair.

"We paying all this rent. We supposed to be having all this security. We paying $1,100, $1,200 dollars, and we can't even be secure in our own premises."

Cameron's loved ones discovered shell casings at the crime scene Monday. His mother pleaded with witnesses who were there that night to help catch her son's killer.

"He didn't have to lose his life that way, because of where he stays where he was supposed to be safe," said Merriweather.

Property management issued a written statement saying, "We are aware of the tragic incident that occurred over the weekend. We are heartbroken for the victim's family and send our deepest condolences. Our residents' safety is always our priority. As such, we are working with police, but we cannot comment further on an ongoing investigation."

Cameron's family has started a GoFundMe to help cover funeral expenses.