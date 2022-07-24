8 shot at gas station on Northside Drive

Police are trying to learn why someone shot eight people in a drive-by shooting at a gas station on Northside Drive.

Police did not release a description of a suspect and said all the victims were hospitalized. Two are in critical condition.

Atlanta police responded to the Shell gas station at 1695 Northside Drive at around 12:45 a.m. on Sunday. The Shell is next door to Diamond Club.

Police said a group of people, about a dozen, were talking in the gas station parking lot when a car pulled into the parking lot and started shooting. Some victims took gunshot wounds to the legs, some to the "torso."

Investigators said the victims knew each other and weren't arguing. An unknown person drove up and shot at them for a unknown reason, police said.

Police obtained surveillance video and the investigation is continuing.