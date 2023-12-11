Atlanta security guard burned during extreme 'protest' released from hospital, wife says

article

The Atlanta security guard who was severely burned while trying to stop an extreme "protester" from setting herself on fire outside the Israeli Consulate in Midtown has finally been released from the hospital, according to his wife.

Tangellia Harris has been at her husband's side, asking the public to pray for his healing since the incident on Dec. 1.

This past Saturday, she revealed he was doing well and beginning to regain his strength.

"I thank God for the love, support and donations everyone has given! Please continue to lift my family up in prayer as he continues to recover," she told FOX 5 Atlanta.

Michael Harris rushed outside his place of work for the last 17 years when he heard a woman was threatening to harm herself.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ (Credit: Tangellia Harris)

Harris' wife told FOX 5 he is an Army veteran and was listening to his natural instincts when he tried to step in and save her. He suffered second and third degree burns on different parts of his body and was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital where he remained for over a week.

"The skin graft surgery went well, and [the grafts] are blending and connecting really good on his legs and hands," Tangellia said. "His facial burns are starting to blend with his natural color and is looking great."

The "extreme protester" has not been identified by police. Her current condition remains unknown.