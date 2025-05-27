IT deputy director for Gwinnett County arrested for financial misconduct

article

The Brief Former Gwinnett County IT Deputy Director James Smith has been arrested for allegedly attempting to divert county funds using altered financial documents. The investigation began on May 15 after the county's Treasury Division flagged suspicious activity related to a vendor payment. Smith faces charges of Computer Theft, Computer Forgery, and Criminal Attempt to Commit Theft by Taking; the case remains under investigation.



A former deputy director in Gwinnett County’s Department of Information Technology has been arrested following an investigation into an alleged attempt to divert county funds using altered financial documents.

What we know:

According to officials, the Gwinnett County Treasury Division discovered suspicious activity related to a vendor payment on May 15 and immediately notified the Gwinnett County Police Department. The investigation focused on James Smith, who served as the Deputy Director of Infrastructure and Operations within the Department of Information Technology.

What they're saying:

Investigators allege that Smith altered financial documents in an effort to redirect county funds. Authorities say there was sufficient probable cause to charge him with Computer Theft, Computer Forgery, and Criminal Attempt to Commit Theft by Taking.

The following statement was released:

"We are deeply troubled by the recent discovery of potential financial misconduct involving a former Gwinnett County employee," said Gwinnett County Administrator Glenn Stephens. "We are committed to transparency and accountability and are fully cooperating with law enforcement authorities to ensure a thorough and impartial investigation into this matter. To preserve the integrity of the process, we will refrain from further comment."

Smith was arrested Tuesday morning and booked into the Gwinnett County Jail. Gwinnett County did not say exactly when they terminated Smith's employment.

What's next:

The investigation remains active and ongoing.