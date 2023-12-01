2 people injured in incident on Spring Street in Midtown Atlanta

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Photo courtesy of Rapid Emergency Roadside Assistance

Two people have been injured in an incident at 1100 Spring Street NW in Midtown Atlanta, according to Atlanta Police Department.

Several businesses and the Israeli Consulate are located in the building.

APD says that medical personnel have responded and police officers are investigating the circumstances.

It also appears that agents with Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the FBI are on the scene.

At this time, APD has not disclosed details about their injuries. However, it appears that several burned items and a backpack on the scene are connected to the incident.

Road closures are in place and drivers should avoid the area if possible.

