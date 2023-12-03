Guard suffers major burns after trying to stop 'extreme protester' from setting self on fire

The family of a man who reportedly attempted to stop a protester from setting herself on fire in Midtown Friday afternoon says he was badly burned in the incident.

A woman who identified herself as the wife of Michael Harris says he is an Army veteran who works as a security guard at a building located at 1100 Spring Street NW. She says his natural instincts to step in and help kicked in when he heard a woman was threatening to harm herself outside.

As he approached her, the woman set herself on fire, engulfing him in the flames, too.

He suffered second and third degree burns and is still recovering at Grady Memorial Hospital.

The building where it happened houses the Israeli Consulate. Police reports state the woman was in possession of a Palestinian flag.

"This was likely an extreme act of political protest," said Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said. "The individual that was injured was an individual that was carrying out a protest."

After the incident, the Consulate General of Israel to the Southeast released a statement expressing their concern for the security guard:

The protester remains unidentified by police.

The security guard's wife set up a GoFundMe campaign to offset his medical costs.

